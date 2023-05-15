Get a Prebuilt Gaming PC With an RTX 3080 and Save $750: Real Deals

Building your own PC isn't for everyone and if you're after a hassle-free prebuilt experience, this gaming PC could be a great option for you. From PC-builders iBuyPower comes the Gaming RDY Y60BG25 which comes in the attractive Hyte Y60 case with a panoramic view of all the internals of the computer.

The best news is that you can pick up the iBuyPower Gaming RDY Y60BG25 for $1,849 (opens in new tab), saving a whopping $750 off of the usual retail price. Now, there's always the argument that prebuilds are expensive and that is valid, but not everyone knows how to install hardware into a case, or wants to experience the anxiety of buying all your parts and hoping everything works when you put the bits together. This is the area where pre-built gaming PCs live.

(opens in new tab) iBuyPower Gaming RDY Y60BG205: now $1,849 at iBuyPower (opens in new tab) (was $2,599)

This prebuilt gaming PC packs an impressive array of hardware to help give you a top-end gaming experience. Inside the Hyte Y60 case are a powerful Intel Core i9-13900KF processor and 10GB RTX 3080 GPU, more than enough to play your favorite games on high settings.

Inside the Hyte Y60 case of the iBuyPower Gaming RDY Y60BG25 are some of the latest and greatest hardware components that will help you smash out high framerates and enable you to play your favorite games how they're meant to be played, or if you're into online multiplayer - give you every available advantage to grind your enemies to dust.

For graphics, the Gaming RDY Y60BG25 comes with Nvidia's RTX 3080 (opens in new tab) GPU with 10GB of available GDDR6 VRAM, and with the uptick in games requiring more and more VRAM, this should help you to play on the high settings without compromising on textures or fidelity.

CPU power is provided by the latest 13th Generation Intel Core i9-13900KF processor, one of the best CPUs on the market, and in turn one of the best CPUs for gaming (opens in new tab). With 24 cores (8 P-cores + 16 E-cores) the 13900KF also sports 32 threads for more horsepower in multithreaded applications.

Other hardware specifications of this gaming computer include a massive 32GBs of 3600MHz DDR4 RAM, a large 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD for storing your operating system and games library, a Z690 motherboard, 750 Watt power supply, and 360mm addressable RGB AIO CPU cooler.

