Get Over $250 Off Dell's Ultrasharp UP3218K 8K Monitor: Real Deals

The Dell Ultrasharp UP3218K is a monitor for professionals and those who require a very high resolution and color accuracy for their creations. Today we spottred this high-spec monitor getting a price reduction of over $250 off of its usual retail price. Dell is selling the Ultrasharp UP3218K for $3,769 (opens in new tab) which is still a hefty price tag, but 8K monitors don't come cheap.

Save over $300 off of the price of this RTX 3080-powered Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop, now only $1,649 (opens in new tab) at Newegg. Along with a powerful GPU comes an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a superfast 300 Hz IPS display — which is perfect for fast-paced games such as first-person shooters, and other esports titles.

If you're looking for an affordable storage upgrade for your old PC or laptop, then you should consider this 1TB Intel 670p SSD for only $49 (opens in new tab). This Gen 3 SSD has respectable read and write transfer rates of 3,500 and 2,500 MBps, and doesn't sting the wallet at this current price.

See below for more Real Deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Dell UltraSharp UP3218K 32-inch 8K: now $3,769 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was $5,029)

With a 31.5-inch panel and an 8K resolution, Dell's UltraSharp UP3218K is the ultimate monitor for professionals and business users. The monitor is factory-calibrated with an accuracy of Delta-E less than 2.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop: now $1.649 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $2,399)

This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 300 Hz IPS display.

(opens in new tab) 1TB Intel 670p SSD: now $49 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $79)

If you're looking for an inexpensive, but reliable and reasonably performant SSD, Intel's 670p fits the bill. The PCIe 3.0 drive is rated for read and write transfer rates of 3,500 and 2,500 MBps.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD: now $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $229)

Our favorite SSD thanks to its epic performance and superb power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 5 5500 CPU: now $94 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $159)

The Ryzen 5 5500 is a six-Core, 12-Thread CPU that is capable of 4.2 GHz at max boost and is also unlocked for overclocking. This desktop processor comes boxed with a stock "Wraith Stealth" cooler. Use code ERECPA522 for $5 off.

Looking for more deals?