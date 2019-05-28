Gigabyte Adds OLED, 9th Gen Intel to AI Aero Laptop Line

by

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Credit: Tom's Hardware)Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Credit: Tom's Hardware)

AI never looked better. Today Gigabyte revealed a laptop boasting a 15-inch, 4K resolution OLED screen. The Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED will join the small  club of OLED laptops when it comes out in June. Additionally, in August, the vendor will release its first Aero laptop with a 17-inch screen, the Aero 17.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED and Aero 17 Specs

  Aero 15 OLEDAero 17
CPUIntel Core i9-9980HK or Intel Core i7-9750HUp to 9th Gen Intel Core i9 H-series
Display15-inch OLED, 4K resolution17.3-inches LCD, up to 4K resolution
GraphicsNvidia GeForce GTX 1660 TiUp to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q
RAMUp to 64GB Samsung DDR4-2666Up to 64GB Samsung DDR4-2666

StorageUp to 2TB Intel 760p SSD (2x M.2 SSD slots)Up to 2TB Intel 760p SSD (2x M.2 SSD slots)

WirelessKiller Ethernet E2600;
Killer Wi-Fi 6
Killer Ethernet E2600:
Killer Wi-FI 6;
Bluetooth 5.0
Ports3x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Type-A)
1x Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1.4
3.5mm jack
SD card reader
DC-in jack
RJ-45		3x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Type-A)
1x Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1.4
3.5mm jack
SD card reader
DC-in jack
RJ-45

Battery94.24Wh94.24Wh
Dimensions (WxDxH)14 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches / 356 x 250 x 20mm14 x 9.8 x 08 inches / 356 x 250 x 20mm
Weight4.2 pounds / 2.1kg4.2 pounds / 2.1kg 
Price$1,899-$3,999TBD

OLED Screen

With OLED, every subpixel shines its own light as opposed to using one unified backlight like LCD panels (found in pretty much every modern laptops). Blacks are truer and deeper, resulting in strong contrast, arguably the most important factor in image quality. 

  • AERO 15 VA_P09
  • 01
  • 02

Image Credit: Gigabyte

The Aero 15 OLED boasts Pantone-brand, “color correction-certified” AMOLED screens made by Samsung. For those wondering, AMOLED, with the A representing its active matrix, is basically a type of OLED with an extra layer of TFTs (thin film transistors) for faster pixel activation.

The AERO 15 OLED’s screen is targeted at users for whom color really matters so it  supports 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. HDR content should appear vivid with quality in the top 15% of PC displays and up to 400 nits brightness, as per the DisplayHDR 400 certification.

Gigabyte claims each individual Aero 15 OLED laptop will be inspected and calibrated to meet all these specs.

Other OLED Laptops

In the U.S. you’d be hard-pressed to find a laptop sporting OLED. There’s the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 2-in-1 and Alienware m15 gaming laptop, but neither have a 9th Gen Intel CPU. We recently reviewed the Alienware m15, and boy did it impress, covering 265% of the sRGB gamut and hitting an average 376 nits brightness.

About That AI

Like some previous Aero laptops, the Aero 15 OLED and Aero 17 will have Microsoft Azure AI, which lets the laptop to tweak its hardware settings based on the application currently in use.

We reviewed the Gigabyte Aero 15 X9 earlier this year, and the AI, which connected to your choice of either Microsoft Azure cloud or Gigabyte’s servers to tweak performance and fan speeds, showed minimal performance gains. Any improvements weren’t greater than those you’d experience from running the same benchmark multiple times. That laptop targets gamers and these new machines are for professional creators; however, Gigabyte doesn’t seem to have improved its AI over the Aero 15 X9, so we’re not expecting it to wow.

The Aero 15 OLED should be available for pre-order on Amazon tomorrow. Pricing and availability for the Aero 17 has not yet been revealed.

