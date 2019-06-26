Gigabyte Aero 15-X9-9RT5 Gaming Laptop Now $1,799

Online retailers are offering great deals in the wake of the official announcement of Amazon Prime Day. If you are in the market for a high-end gaming laptop, then Newegg has a deal for you.

Today only, the store is offering the Gigabyte Aero 15-X9-9RT5 gaming laptop  with a Core i9-8950HK Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 with 8GB of GDDR6 memory,  16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB Intel SSD and a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate for $1,799 when you enter an email address and use the code  SAVE247ESP at checkout. Newegg also throws in a  Gigabyte GM-M8000X USB wired gaming mouse and a copy of Wolfenstein: Youngblood for free with the purchase the Gigabyte Aero, which typically carries a $2,599 MSRP. 

We praised the Gigabyte Aero 15-X9 for its  thin design, powerful graphics and fast storage. At the time, we found that the laptop ran hot and the unit was too pricey to be a best buy. But today Newegg has turned the Aero into a notable deal. 

If you need help picking out a gaming laptop, check out our gaming laptop buying guide and our picks for the best gaming laptops for insight, explanations and reviews. 

