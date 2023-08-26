Gigabyte 28-Inch 4K Gaming Monitor M28U at New Low Price of $429

Today at Newegg, you can pick up one of the best 4K gaming monitors, the Gigabyte M28U , at its lowest price to date. This gaming monitor usually goes for around $529, but right now you can get it for $449. Using the included $20 rebate card will take the final price down to $429.

The Gigabyte M28U is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified, which guarantees a high refresh rate, dense resolution, and low framerate compensation (LFC) support. It also ensures low latency for HDR and SDR, along with a meticulous color and luminance certification.

The Gigabyte M28U has a 28-inch IPS panel with a UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160. Users get two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort for input. It has a refresh rate that can reach as high as 144 Hz.

The Gigabyte M28U features a 28-inch super speed IPS panel with a 4K UHD resolution that measures up to 3840 x 2160. This gaming monitor has a short response time of 1ms and can reach a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz. It also supports VESA Display HDR400.

It covers 94% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and is illuminated by a brightness of 300 nits. It has two 3W speakers integrated for audio ouput as well as a 3.5mm jack for external audio peripherals. A USB hub is included with three USB ports alongside a DisplayPort input and two HDMI ports for video input.