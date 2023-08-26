Gigabyte 28-Inch 4K Gaming Monitor M28U at New Low Price of $429

Today at Newegg, you can pick up one of the best 4K gaming monitors, the Gigabyte M28U, at its lowest price to date. This gaming monitor usually goes for around $529, but right now you can get it for $449. Using the included $20 rebate card will take the final price down to $429.
The Gigabyte M28U is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified, which guarantees a high refresh rate, dense resolution, and low framerate compensation (LFC) support. It also ensures low latency for HDR and SDR, along with a meticulous color and luminance certification.
Gigabyte M28U: now $429 at Newegg after Rebate (was $529)
The Gigabyte M28U has a 28-inch IPS panel with a UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160. Users get two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort for input. It has a refresh rate that can reach as high as 144 Hz.
The Gigabyte M28U features a 28-inch super speed IPS panel with a 4K UHD resolution that measures up to 3840 x 2160. This gaming monitor has a short response time of 1ms and can reach a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz. It also supports VESA Display HDR400.
It covers 94% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and is illuminated by a brightness of 300 nits. It has two 3W speakers integrated for audio ouput as well as a 3.5mm jack for external audio peripherals. A USB hub is included with three USB ports alongside a DisplayPort input and two HDMI ports for video input.
Visit the Gigabyte M28U gaming monitor product page at Newegg for more details and purchase options. Don’t forget to use the rebate card to redeem the offer.