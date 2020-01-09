Gigabyte Unveils Trio Of Non-Auros Branded Gaming Monitors at CES

Gigabyte brought a trio of new gaming monitors--the Gigabyte G27F, G27QC, and G32QC--to CES 2020. Note the lack of additional branding for each monitor; Gigabyte strangely omitted the Aorus brand it's long used for its gaming-related devices.

The first of the lot is the entry-level G27F, which is a 27-inch Full HD unit that is capable of refreshing at up to 144Hz. It will cover 120% of the sRGB color space, supports AMD FreeSync and has already been certified G-Sync Compatible by Nvidia.

The next step up from there is the Gigabyte G27QC, which is a curved 27-incher with a QHD resolution (2560 x 1440). This one takes gaming even more seriously with a 16 Hz refresh rate, FreeSync Premium and G-Sync Compatible certification. It also covers 90% of the DCI-P3 color space, which is impressive for a gaming monitor.

At the top of the stack is the Gigabyte G32QC. This unit is similar to the G27QC, but bumps the size up to 32 inches and ups the FreeSync support to the Premium Pro tier (more details on the different FreeSync tiers is available here). It also comes with HDR400 support, which is welcome, despite that being the lowest of the HDR tiers.

Gigabyte didn't reveal much else about these new monitors. It didn't even specify the panel type for any of the displays, which is a bit odd, but we expect it to share more details as they get closer to release. The specs we have can be found below.

Gigabyte Gaming Monitor Specifications