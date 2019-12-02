G.Skill 32GB DDR4-3600 Ripjaws v Memory Kit Falls to All-Time Low $110

(Image credit: Newegg)

If you're looking for a spacious memory kit to go with your new processor, this G.Skill Ripjaws V series deal at Newegg for $109.99 during Cyber Monday just might be a great fit. This kit usually retails for between $125 to $150, meaning today's deal is at all-time low pricing. And it comes with free shipping.

G.Skill Ripjaws V Series 32GB Kit: was $125, now $109.99 If you're looking for a speedy kit with lots of capacity, but at a low price, this deal on G.Skill's Ripjaws V 32GB memory kit is hard to beat. View Deal

The two-DIMM kit operates at DDR4-3600 with 19-20-20-40 timings at 1.35V. That's the easiest data transfer rate for pairing this memory with a new third-gen Ryzen platform, as dialing a kit up to DDR4-3600 is about as easy as it gets due to the chips' new memory controllers. In fact, AMD recommends DDR4-3600 as the sweet spot for memory overclockers because it allows the other domains, such as the fabric clock, to run at their normal ratios.

Newegg also throws in free shipping, so your kit will arrive within three days. About the only knock on this kit is that it doesn't come with RGB lighting, but there are plenty of other options for those types of kits in our Best RAM 2019 article.

