Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Seemingly As Fast As Maxwell GTX Titan X At $279

EDIT: Clarified that the Titan X used for comparison is from the Maxwell generation.

As per notorious leaker TUM_APISAK's tip, Nvidia's upcoming GeForce GTX 1660 Ti has been benchmarked by an unknown source with Square Enix's Final Fantasy XV benchmark tool. The GeForce GTX 1660 Ti certainly appears to give the GeForce GTX Titan X (Maxwell) a run for its money.

As a quick recap, the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is going to be Nvidia's first Turing-powered 12nm gaming graphics card that will not come with the real-time ray tracing capability. Built around the brand-new Turing TU116 graphics processor, the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti has been rumored to come with 1,536 CUDA cores operating at an alleged 1,500MHz base clock and 1,770MHz boost clock. The 6GB or 3GB of GDDR6 memory, on the other hand, runs at 1,500MHz (12,000MHz effective) across a 192-bit memory bus.

According to a leaked Ashes of the Singularity (AotS) result last month, the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti outperformed the GeForce GTX 1060 by 19.35 percent.

While many might dispute the reliability and stability of the Final Fantasy XV benchmark, it's still interesting to get a sneak peek of how the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti fares against its present rivals. The Final Fantasy XV result reveals that the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti was tested at the 2560 x 1440 resolution with the graphics on the High Quality preset. The GeForce GTX 1660 Ti scored an impressive 5,000 points, making it just a mere 0.5 percent slower than the $1,000 GeForce Titan X (Maxwell) but up to 0.9 percent faster than the GeForce GTX 1070. With regards to the competition, the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti falls behind AMD's recently launched $700 Radeon VII by 5.28 percent.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Pricing and Availability

Several rumors point to a February 22nd release date. In terms of pricing, media outlet HardOCP's sources claim that the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti will have an MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) price of $279 (~£216.34). Meanwhile, VideoCardz has gotten word that Nvidia has reportedly confirmed the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti's $279 price tag with computer hardware reviewers.

Want to comment on this story? Let us know what you think in the Tom's Hardware Forums.