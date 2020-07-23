Here's What AMD Ryzen 4000 APUs Might Cost if You Could Actually Buy Them

Rumored AMD Ryzen 4000 prices (Image credit: momomo_us/Twitter)

An alleged AMD PowerPoint slide (via @momomo_us) and CompSource, a U.S.-based retailer, is showing off alleged price points for the newly announced AMD Ryzen 4000-series (codename Renoir) desktop APUs. Although the slide looks genuine, we should approach the information with caution, as the source of the slide is questionable.

It's funny how bad news often accompanies good news. PC builders and AMD fans have been waiting for AMD to unveil Renoir for the desktop for weeks. But sadly for enthusiasts, AMD revealed ist Zen 2 APUs as OEM-only. AMD has pledged to bring other APUs for DIY users at a later, unspecified date. So, technically, you can't just go to your favorite computer hardware store or online retailer to pick up a Ryzen 4000-series APU. But like with other OEM-exclusive chips, there are likely other ways to secure one if you think outside the box.

The table from the leaked slide pictured above seemingly shows suggested pricing for the Ryzen 4000-series APUs, so final pricing would likely vary. The the G and GE-series reportedly share identical MSRPs. As a quick recap, the first has a 65W TDP (thermal design power), while the latter runs within a 35W envelope. Therefore, the GE variants come with lower clock speeds compared to their G-series counterparts. In a scenario where cooling and power aren't deciding factors, the G-series is a better pick, since it delivers better performance at the same price.

AMD Ryzen 4000-Series Pricing

Processor Part Number Alleged AMD Slide CompSource Difference Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G with Wraith Stealth 100100000145MPK N/A $363.20 N/A Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G 100000000145 $309 $361.43 17% Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE 100000000152 $309 $361.43 17% Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G with Wraith Stealth 100100000143MPK N/A $248.05 N/A Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G 100000000143 $209 $246.86 18.1% Ryzen 5 Pro 4650GE 100000000153 $209 $246.86 18.1% Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G with Wraith Stealth 100100000148MPK N/A $174.45 N/A Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G 100000000148 $149 $173.63 16.5% Ryzen 3 Pro 4350GE 100000000154 $149 $173.63 16.5%

CompSource lists the G-series parts with and without the Wraith Stealth CPU cooler. It's not weird for the APUs to come without a cooler, since they're aimed at OEMs that are likely to use their own proprietary or an aftermarket cooler with the chips. As per CompSource's listings, the price difference between including and not including the cooler is less than $2.

According to the slide, the purported MSRPs for the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G, Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G are $309, $209 and $149, respectively. CompSource's prices are up to 18% higher.

When looking closely at AMD's current product stack, it's evident that the Ryzen 4000-series CPUs' specifications and MSRP are very close to their Ryzen 3000-series (codename Matisse) equivalent. Besides the fact that the OEM market is larger than the DIY market, according to AMD, we also suspect that AMD didn't bring desktop Renoir to the market, due to the fear of cannibalization within its own ranks. If we focus on the clock speeds, the Zen 2 APUs are only a hair behind the mainstream chips. With some overclocking, Renoir could easily surpass Matisse in gaming. That's not to mention that Renoir is cheaper -- that is, if we go by the MSRP values in the table -- since the Ryzen 3000-series chips are selling for a lot lower than their debut price.

It feels like a bad dream that Zen 2 APUs have finally landed, but are out of reach for DIY lovers. Once again, we're back to the waiting game and hope AMD unleashes the next wave of APUs to the general public sooner rather than later.