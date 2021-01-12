Grab a HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop With GTX 1650 for Just $879

The price of PC gaming has jumped up recently, as this GPU tariff has hit the market hard. Plus, it feels like only yesterday when powerful gaming laptops were on sale for under $1000 — that is until I walk past a mirror and realise it's been quite a while since that was the case!

Nonetheless, that's what makes this tariff-busting special offer so good. Grab yourself a HP Pavilion 15-inch gaming laptop with GTX 1650 for just $879 at Newegg. Use the code 5UNLKNA435 at checkout and be quick, because you've got until the end of today to claim it.

HP Pavilion gaming laptop: was $1099.99, now $879.99 @ Newegg

Packed with enough power for portable PC gaming, this HP Pavilion offers a 3rd gen Ryzen 5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD. View Deal

While this may not be the best gaming laptop, it's certainly up there as one of the best value options (for today only over at Newegg). There are other options with the latest and greatest under the hood, but the HP Pavilion will get the job done handily across many of your favourite titles.

The pairing of a 3rd gen Ryzen 5 CPU running at 3.0 GHz and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650 GPU is capable of running mid-tier games at close to 60 fps on the FHD display (complete with dual speakers tuned by B&O for an immersive experience).

Ensuring things run smoothly, you've got 16GB DDR4 RAM and you can stuff plenty of games on the 512GB PCIe SSD.

And you get all of this in a surprisingly svelte chassis (14.17 x 10.12 x 0.93 inches and a weight of 4.37 pounds). Make sure you're quick. This offer is available on the tail end of Newegg's Anniversary sale and will end soon.

Looking for more options — maybe something more top-of-the-range? Check out our list of best gaming PC and laptop deals.