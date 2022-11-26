This 8TB Inland PCIe Gen 4 SSD Is 27% Off, Still $1,100

If you've got throwing around and piling up on the floor money, Inland's Performance Plus M.2 SSD promises to deliver both cavernous capacity (8TB) and blistering PCIe 4.0 speeds (7000/5800MB/s sequential reads and writes). It also has a bonkers endurance rating of 6000TBW, which means I'd probably die of old age before wearing this thing out. On paper at least, this really is the boot drive of my dreams, and it's on sale at Amazon for 27% off!

(opens in new tab) 8TB Inland PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD: was $1499, now $1099 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

