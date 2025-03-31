World Backup Day: A reminder to protect against data loss

Monday, March 31st, 2025, is World Backup Day and an annual reminder to regularly back up all your important data and documents to avoid headaches or heartache from losing precious business or personal data. What are your capacity and performance requirements, and is there any redundancy? These are questions you should ask yourself now and then to protect the data you have.

There is a wide variety of storage options available, from older yet cheaper HDDs for large storage to SSDs for speedy data retrieval — external versions of both HDD and SSD drives, plus highly portable flash drives and cards. Even cloud backup solutions for personal and business users can be essential for securing your own and customer data.

This year, the Amazon Big Spring Sale runs alongside World Backup Day, with many deals from retailers and data protection providers. Now's your chance to pick up some storage deals with money off some of the most popular SSD, HHD, USB, microSD, and other storage solutions.

We've seen some of the fastest Gen 4/5 SSDs going for low prices in these Spring sales, such as the 4TB Samsung 990 Pro selling for just $279 or even the 2TB Crucial T705 hitting $239. Many SSDs, in particular, are selling out fast as people pick up on these storage deals.

We've collated some of the better storage deals and grouped them for you. For an easy comparison of current and lowest-ever prices, you can check these deals against our SSD Price Index, which is updated regularly with the current and lowest-ever pricing history.

SSD

SSDs are fast and commonplace in most laptops and PCs and come in various capacities, up to 8TB for most consumer drives. SSDs above 4TB in size have become exceptionally expensive, with the sweet spot being 2TB at the moment. You should check the PCIe generation and read/write speeds to understand your system's performance and compatibility.

Samsung 990 Pro (4TB) SSD: now $279 at Amazon (was $464)

The Samsung 990 Pro 4TB is among the fastest Gen 4 SSDs available, thanks to read and write speeds of up to 7450/6900 MB/s, almost maxing out the Gen 4 bandwidth. This M.2 NVMe drive comes in the 2280 form factor and holds enough capacity to store a large selection of your favorite games or files. Random reads/writes come in at 1.6 million and 1.55 million IOPS, respectively, while endurance is rated for a respectable 2,400 TBW. See our review of Samsung's 990 Pro 4TB for more details.

Crucial T705 2TB Gen 5.0 PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD (Heatsink Version): now $259 at Amazon (was $413)

If you want one of the fastest SSD drives available in your PC build, then Crucial's T705 should be at the top of your list. With extremely impressive sequential read/write speeds of 14,500/12,700MB/s, this SSD will load your games and applications faster than ever. This version includes a heatsink for better heat dissipation.

WD Black SN850X 4TB SSD: now $279 at Amazon (was $699)

The SN850X is a speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD for PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5. The drive boasts a sequential performance that peaks at 7,300 MB/s reads and 6,600 MB/s writes. See our review of the WD Black SN850X for more information.

Samsung 990 EVO Plus 4TB SSD: now $249 at Amazon (was $344)

This Samsung 990 EVO Plus 4TB SSD is currently just $249. It has an M.2 2280 form factor, is Gen 4x4 or Gen 5x2, and can reach read/write speeds as high as 7,250/6,300 MB/s. It has a five-year warranty from Samsung and is backed by Amazon's return policy.

Samsung 990 EVO Plus 1TB SSD: now $73 at Amazon (was $109)

This SSD has an M.2 2280 form factor and can reach impressive read/write speeds of 7,150/6,300 MB/s. It's compatible with both PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2 interfaces. It's a QLC SSD done right and a large improvement over the older Samsung 990 Evo. See our review of the 990 Evo Plus for more details and benchmarking test results.

SK hynix Platinum P41 PCIe 4.0 (2TB) SSD: now $129 at Amazon (was $144)

One of the fastest SSDs on the market, the SK Hynix Platinum P41 promises sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 6,500 MBps, along with 1.4 and 1.3 million read/write IOPS.

HDD

Hard drives have been around for a long time, and mechanical drives show no sign of disappearing anytime soon. They may be slower than more modern SSDs, but their price per capacity makes them a great solution for storing larger quantities of data that also don't need blisteringly fast transfer speeds. Ideal for packing into a NAS, HDDs vary wildly in capacity options.

Seagate IronWolf Pro 24TB (2-Pack): now $959 at B&H Photo (was $1,299)

This double-pack of HDDs features 2x IronWolf Pro 24TB Internal NAS HDDs with SATAIII 6 Gb/s interface and 7200 rpm speeds.

Seagate IronWolf Pro 24TB: now $479 at Best Buy (was $649)

This 24TB Internal NAS HDD has a SATAIII 6 Gb/s interface and spins at 7200 rpm. If you're looking for a singular drive or a replacement drive, you should check this deal out.

WD Red Pro 16TB HDD: now $339 at Newegg (was $519)

A 16TB 3.5" Internal Hard Disk Drive that uses a SATAIII 6 Gb/s interface and spins at 7200 rpm. These drives have been designed and tested for use in NAS drives and RAID setups. Using code SSEQ2446 gives you the $10 discount



WD_Black 10TB HDD: now $199 at Walmart (was $269)

This 10TB 3.5-inch Internal Hard Disk Drive uses a SATAIII 6 Gb/s interface and spins at 7200 rpm. These WD_Black drives were originally marketed at gamers, but since the evolution of SSDs and their speeds, the humble HDD has been relegated to tasks that don't need the far faster read/write speeds.

Portable Storage HDD, SSD, Flash

Portability makes backing up your data much more convenient. Being able to transport or even carry with you on the daily, makes portable storage a great option for regular storage and backups.

Portable storage options include SSDs, HDDs, flash memory for cameras/Pi's, flash drives, and even expansion cards for game consoles.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S 2TB: now $219 at Best Buy (was $359)



Designed specifically to work with the Xbox Series X|S consoles by replicating the Xbox Velocity Architecture, this 2TB expansion card can increase the storage capacity of your gaming console by holding more games and video clips. Unlike the PlayStation 5, the Xbox doesn't use standard M.2 SSD drives and needs these Xbox proprietary storage expansion cards to increase capacity.

Crucial X10 Pro 2TB Portable SSD: now $145 at Amazon (was $208) The Crucial X10 Pro 2TB is 30% off in the Big Spring Deal sale; it dishes out up to 2,100 / 2,000 MB/s of sequential read/write throughput over the USB 3.2 2x2 interface. It also supports 256-bit AES encryption and comes with a USB Type-C to Type-C cable. Its tiny form allows easy transport, and the handy hook loop allows you to add this drive to a keychain or lanyard.

Seagate Expansion (18TB) HDD: now $249 at Seagate (was $349) A large 18TB of storage in a small form factor for easy transportation, ideal for backing up files on a laptop or PC, or bringing extra data with you without clogging up the drive on your computer. Uses USB 3.0 for speedy file transfers.

Seagate Expansion (14TB) HDD: now $199 at Best Buy (was $349) A large 14TB storage in a small portable form factor for easy transportation, back up your files on a laptop or PC easily by just connecting the USB cable to an available USB port.

16TB WD Elements Desktop External Hard Drive: now $290 at Amazon (was $309)

This drive uses speedy CMR magnetic recording tech and spins at 5,400 RPM. This is a 'Shuckable' drive, meaning it can be popped out of the enclosure and used in a PC, but that does void the warranty.

SK hynix Tube T31 1TB USB Stick: now $63 at Newegg (was $109)

A 1TB USB stick that can use the USB 3.2 (Gen2) connection to get up to 1000MB/s transfer speeds. Easy to transport, you should always have access to backup storage for your most important data and documents.

TeamGroup 1TB Pro+ microSDHC card: now $57 at Newegg (was $79)

A sturdy microSDHC card from TeamGroup that packs 1TB of storage with an advertised transfer speed of up to 160MB/s. Great for your camera, but also useful for storing and backing up your data for your Pi, Nintendo Switch, and handhelds like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally.

TeamGroup 512GB Pro+ microSDHC card: now $23 at Newegg (was $34)

Advertised transfer speeds of 160 MB/s and compatibility with a host of devices including cameras, and gaming handhelds, the TeamGroup 512GB Pro+ can boost your storage capacity or be used for data backup. Save $2 with code TGFLSH22MR when used at the checkout.

Software & Cloud Backup

There are many different backup software services available. Some organize backups locally, and others use cloud storage to protect data from loss or attacks. Here are a few of the best deals we've found on data protection.

Acronis Cyber Protect: now $68 at Acronis (was $85)

Acronis Cyber Protect offers a service to natively integrate backup services with their cybersecurity and endpoint management services to provide end-to-end cyber resilience for your business. You can currently grab a 20% saving on the lead-up to World Back Day.

Acronis True Image: now $34 at Acronis (was $49)

The True Image product is an integrated backup and antivirus solution that offers cloud, local, or hybrid cloud backup for easy backup and fast recovery of data. Accompanying the backup services are the integrated antivirus and anti-malware protection services included in the True Image product.

Acronis Snap Deploy: now $20 at Acronis (was $25)

Snap deploy is a service that offers quick and easy deployment of backed-up or stored disk images for businesses. Easily get your systems updated and running with this handy tool.