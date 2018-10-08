Major PC Makers Announce Intel 9th Gen Core Desktops

With Intel’s step up to eight cores on the mainstream CPU front today, desktop PC makers are wasting no time launching new products based around Intel’s just-announced 9th Generation Core K-Series processors.

First up is MSI, with its compact Trident X, an angular RGB-emblazoned console-like mini tower that promises support for up to a Core i9-9900K processor and Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Ti graphics. That’s a lot of performance jammed into a 10-liter chassis, but MSI also promises the Trident X will be easily upgradable, with components that are all accessible from the sides of the chassis.

Aside from the RGB light strips on the front of the case, the Trident X also includes an RGB fan at the side window. We also like the USB-C port up front for a bit of convenient future proofing. MSI says the Trident X will be available in November for a starting price of $2,299.

Dell XPS Tower & Alienware Aurora

Next up is Dell and Alienware, both bringing Intel’s 9th Gen processors (including the unlocked K-Series chips) to existing desktops. The more mainstream XPS Tower Special Edition will be available in the U.S. and China on October 29 starting at $1,099, while the Aurora (below) will go on sale globally a day later (October 30) starting at $899.

There’s little to report yet in the way of new features for these refreshed desktops (apart from Intel’s new CPUs). But Dell does note that the updated Aurora will ship with the company’s revamped Alienware Command Center software, which originally launched early this year on the larger Area-51 tower.

Asus ROG Strix GL12CX



Asus is also jumping on the Intel 9th Gen update train with the Republic of Gamers Strix GL12CX. An update to the Strix GL12 we looked at earlier this year, the new model will sport up to a Core i9-9900K (liquid cooled and overclocked to 4.9GHz on all cores, according to Asus), along with 32GB of RAM and an Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti. Other stand-out features include Aura Sync-compatible RGB lighting, a DIMM.2 connector for multiple PCIe M.2 SSDs, and a hot-swappable 2.5-inch SSD bay up front that the company says is "demanded by eSports tournaments."

