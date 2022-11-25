Intel's Arc A770 Gets Liquid Cooling Boost From EKWB

Intel's Arc 770 graphics cards are rather modest, offering mid-range performance in today's gaming market. However, the folks at EKWB have decided to release the EK-Quantum Vector² for Intel's Arc A750 and Arc A770 boards to give enthusiasts another option to boost performance.

As the name suggests, EK-Quantum Vector² Arc A750/A770 uses EK's signature Vector² water block that covers the whole board and cools down the GPU, memory, and voltage regulating module. The water block features the company's cold plate made of nickel-plated electrolytic copper with proprietary Open Split-Flow micro-channels, a directly attached acetal terminal, and an anodized aluminum backplate.

Like other family members, the EK-Vector2 water block for Intel's Arc A770/A750 uses standard G ¼ inch barbs for tubing and thus is compatible with a wide range of custom liquid cooling systems.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: EKWB) (Image credit: EKWB)

Traditionally, EK offers two types of terminals: transparent plexiglass or an all-black acetal. But the company will only provide transparent plexiglass with RGB LEDs for Intel's Arc A770 and Arc A750 boards, at least for now. Since Intel's own Arc A770 and Arc A750 are limited edition products, it hardly makes much financial sense for EK to offer multiple water block SKUs for these parts.

Perhaps a bigger question is whether it makes sense for anyone to equip their Intel Arc A770/A750 graphics boards with an expensive water block when they could buy a more powerful graphics card. For those enthusiasts who want an all-Intel system with custom liquid cooling, EKWB's product is an irreplaceable part. For others, a more expensive board from our list of the best graphics cards makes more sense.

The EK-Quantum Vector² Arc A750/A770 water blocks are available for pre-order for $240/€240 from the company's online store. EK expects to ship them out in mid-December 2022.