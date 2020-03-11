Report: Intel's Upcoming Comet Lake Xeon Mobile CPU Skyrockets to 5.3 GHz

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Reputable hardware leaker @momomo_us has shared alleged specifications for the Intel Xeon W-10885M and W-10855M. The two mobile Xeon chips presumably hail from Intel's 10th Generation Comet Lake family.

According to online distributor Mouser Electronics, both the Xeon W-10885M and Xeon W-10855M feature FC-BGA14F packaging. The first is believed to be the flagship part, and these processors should ultimately end up in high-end mobile workstations.

Comet Lake is based on Intel's aging 14nm process node, so the Xeon W-10885M and W-10855M should be no exception. The Comet Lake H-series mobile processors adhere to a 45W TDP (thermal design power), so we expect the Xeon W-10885M and W-10855M to do the same.

Specifications*

Model Part Number Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clock (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) TDP (W) Intel Xeon W-10885M CL8070104398811S RH8L 8 / 16 ? / 5.3 16 45 Intel Core i9-10980HK ? 8 / 16 3.1 / 5.3 16 45 Intel Xeon W-10855M CL8070104398912S RH8M 6 / 12 ? / 5.1 12 45 Intel Core i7-10750H ? 6 / 12 2.6 / 5.0 12 45

*Specifications in the table are unconfirmed.

The Xeon W-10885M allegedly features eight cores, 16 threads and 16MB of L3 cache. The octa-core chip reportedly comes with a 5.3 GHz boost clock, which is very impressive for a Xeon chip and a mobile one at that.

Then there's the Xeon W-10855M, which seemingly comes with six cores, 12 threads and 12MB of L3 cache. The hexa-core part apparently boosts up to 5.1 GHz.

If we look closely at the specifications, it's evident that the Xeon W-10885M and W-10855M practically share the same alleged specifications as the also unreleased Intel Core i9-10980HK and i7-10750H. This isn't a bit surprising, since Xeon processors often take after their mainstream counterparts.

However, what differentiates one from the other is the feature set. For example, the Xeon W-10885M and W-10855M will likely come with support for ECC memory in RAM and exclusive technologies, such as vPro, Trusted Execution Technology (TXT) and Active Management Technology (AMT).

Based on leaks thus far, Intel's Comet Lake-based mobile Xeon chips will compete against AMD's Ryzen Pro 4000-series of chips, which AMD hasn't detailed yet but are already slotted to appear in Lenovo's new ThinkPad laptops in Q2 this year. We expect the Xeon W-10885M and W-10855M to face the 15W Ryzen Pro 7 4800U and Ryzen Pro 5 4600U, respectively. If we base our comparison on TDP, the Xeon offerings should take on the 45W Ryzen 7 4800H and Ryzen 5 4600H.