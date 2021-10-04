Intel Shares DDR5-4800 RAM Details for Alder Lake CPUs

By now, it's common knowledge that Intel's 12th Generation Alder Lake will be the first mainstream processor platform to embrace DDR5 memory. The chipmaker (via momomo_us) has released a new document that lists the different DDR5-4800 memory modules that have been validated for its next-generation platform. Perhaps one of these models will land the first DDR5 spot on our best RAM list.

Instead of validating the different DDR5 products itself, Intel delegated the arduous task to Advanced Validation Labs, Inc (AVL), a renowned specialist in testing and validating memory during the pre- or post-production phase. The company specifically concentrated on DDR5-4800 memory, which is the baseline standard for Alder Lake. These are non-ECC memory modules that stick to JEDEC's guidelines, including a 1.1V DRAM voltage and mediocre 40-39-39 timings.

AVL tested memory modules from big-name vendors, such as SK hynix, Sasmsung, Micron, Crucial and Kingston. While the data rate remains the same for all the candidates, the capacities vary between 8GB and 32GB per memory module. According to the Intel document, DRAM manufacturers will start with 16-gigabit DDR5 RAM chips. so there's enough headroom to work up to the capacity that they want to offer for each individual memory module.

One of the novelties with DDR5 is the onboard voltage regulation, which is achieved by equipping the memory module with a power management integrated circuit (PMIC). As far as the initial DDR5 memory modules are concerned, they'll leverage a PMIC from Renesas. The document didn't specify the exact model of the PMIC. However, we think it might be the P8911, which is an optimized version of the P8900 that Renesas designed for server memory.

DDR5-4800 Specifications

DIMM Supplier DIMM Part Number DIMM Type DIMM Size Rated Speed R/C DRAM Vendor DRAM Part Number DRAM Density DRAM Date Code Die Rev Ranks Width PMIC Vendor PMIC Rev SK hynix HMCG66MEBUA081N UDIMM n-ECC 8 GB 4800 C0 SK hynix H5CG46MEBDX015 16 Gb 2127 M 1Rx16 Renesas B0 SK hynix HMCG78MEBUA081N UDIMM n-ECC 16 GB 4800 A0 SK hynix H5CG48MEBDX014 16 Gb 2127 M 1Rx8 Renesas B0 SK hynix HMCG88MEBUA081N UDIMM n-ECC 32 GB 4800 B0 SK hynix H5CG48MEBDX014 16 Gb 2127 M 2Rx8 Renesas B0 Samsung M323R1GB4BB0-CQKOD UDIMM n-ECC 8 GB 4800 C0 Samsung K4RAH165VB-BCQK 16 Gb 2137 B 1Rx16 Renesas B0 Samsung M323R1GB4BB0-CQKOD UDIMM n-ECC 16 GB 4800 A0 Samsung K4RAH086VB-BCQK 16 Gb 2137 B 1Rx8 Renesas B0 Samsung M323R4GA3BB0-CQKOD UDIMM n-ECC 32 GB 4800 B0 Samsung K4RAH086VB-BCQK 16 Gb 2137 B 2Rx8 Renesas B0 Micron MTC8C1084S1UC48BA1 UDIMM n-ECC 16 GB 4800 A0 Micron MT60B2G8HB-48B:A 16 Gb 2137 A 1Rx8 Renesas B0 Micron MTC16C2085S1UC48BA1 UDIMM n-ECC 32 GB 4800 B0 Micron MT60B2G8HB-48B:A 16 Gb 2137 A 2Rx8 Renesas B0 Crucial CT16G48C40U5 UDIMM n-ECC 16 GB 4800 A0 Micron MT60B2G8HB-48B:A 16 Gb 2137 A 1Rx8 Renesas B0 Crucial CT32G48C40U5 UDIMM n-ECC 32 GB 4800 B0 Micron MT60B2G8HB-48B:A 16 Gb 2137 A 2Rx8 Renesas B0 Kingston KVR48U40BS8-16 UDIMM n-ECC 16 GB 4800 A0 SK hynix H5CG48MEBDX014 16 Gb 2127 M 1Rx8 Renesas B0 Kingston KVR48U40BD8-32 UDIMM n-ECC 32 GB 4800 B0 SK hynix H5CG48MEBDX014 16 Gb 2127 M 2Rx8 Renesas B0

SK hynix, Samsung and Micron are IC manufacturers, so naturally they'll utilize their own ICs in their DDR5 products. Kingston, on the other hand, will tap SK hynix for its ICs/ Meanwhile Crucial, which is Micron's consumer brand, will utilize the latter's ICs.

If we look at the ICs, it would seem that SK hynix and Micron will be bringing their respective M-die and A-dies to DDR5. These scale good enough with higher voltages, but they aren't exactly recognized for operating with tight timings. That's where Samsung' B-die ICs excelled back in the DDR4 days. The document confirms that Samsung's DDR5 ICs are Revision B, so these should be B-die. If the DDR5 B-dies are anything like the previous DDR4 B-dies, they'll probably become the de facto ICs for overclockers again.

Apparently, the recipe doesn't vary with 8GB and 16GB memory modules, regardless of the brand. The companies will stick with a single-rank design, 1Rx16 for 8GB and 1Rx8 for 16GB. In comparison, 16GB DDR4 used to be a guarantee for dual-rank in the beginning. Eventually, many memory brands have transitioned to a single-rank design thanks to the introduction of higher-density chips. With DDR5, however, 32GB memory modules are the only surefire ticket for a dual-rank (2Rx8) layout.

Why does the above matter? Dual-rank memory is typically faster than single-rank memory, although not in all workloads. Both Intel's Core and AMD's Ryzen processors benefit from dual-rank memory, and tests have shown that four memory ranks is the ideal configuration for maximum performance. It remains to be seen whether Alder Lake favors the same setup, though.