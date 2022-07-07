Intel NUC X15 Laptops Detailed: Alder Lake Meets Arc Graphics

Intel has published some new details about its upcoming NUC X15 barebones laptops for PC makers. As expected, the new systems will use Intel's 12th Generation Core Alder Lake processors as well as the company's discrete Arc Alchemist GPUs, but what is noteworthy is that NUC X15 will not use top-of-the-range or entry-level components. We first saw references to "Alder County," as the devices are codenamed, back in January.

As it turns out, Intel will offer two base NUC X15 barebones models based on the same Intel Core i7-12700H processor (six p-cores, eight e-cores, up to 4.70GHz, 24MB cache, 45W TDP) yet equipped with the Arc Alchemist A550M GPU with 16 Xe cores and 8GB of GDDR6 (the LAPAC71G) or the Arc Alchemist A730M with 32 Xe cores and 16GB of GDDR6 (the LAPAC71H) discrete graphics, according to an excerpt from an Intel document published by Twitter leaker @momomo_us.

The NUC X15 barebones machines also feature two M.2 slots for SSDs with a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface, an Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 adapter, a 2.5 GbE port, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and an SDXC slot.

Intel's NUC laptops are generally aimed at various system integrators and suppliers (for instance, we've reviewed a few through Adata's XPG brand), so the use of the Core i7-level CPU along with mainstream Arc A550M and performance mainstream Arc A730M GPU is justified. Those system integrators often add faster memory and SSD drives, additional software, and other bells and whistles, so Intel likely doesn't want prices to be over the top.

Still, an Arc A770M-equipped barebones PC for demanding gamers makes sense, since this would allow Intel's partners to target enthusiasts. According to Intel's own benchmarks, the A770M can take on Nvidia's RTX 3060 mobile.

Since the NUC X15 laptop kit-related documents are out there, It's possible these barebones systems will ship soon and be available by the fall.