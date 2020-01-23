Intel NUC 8 Pro Available for Pre-Order

Intel NUC 8 Pro (Image credit: Intel)

Intel has launched the NUC 8 Pro (formerly code-named Provo Canyon) as its latest generation of enterprise-focused mini PCs. The Windows 10 systems start as low as $475 and as high as $890. Models with Intel Core i5 and i7 processors offer vPro support, although the Core i3 variants do not. The new line also includes bare-bone kits and developer boards.

Unlike the Coffee Lake-based NUC 8 line, which has a TDP of 28W, the new computers more highly prioritize energy efficiency. The NUC 8 Pro promises a 15W TDP (configurable up to 25W), due to the new Whiskey Lake microarchitecture and its use of Intel's weaker HD Graphics, compared to the NUC 8's Iris Pro Graphics.

The new NUC 8 Pro also has bevy of ports:

2x HDMI 2.0a

1x Thunderbolt 3

3x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A

1x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x Gigabit Ethernet

It supports as many as three displays, up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 RAM, PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs, as well as Intel Optane H10 or M10 memory.

The chassis is similar to those on previous NUCs, coming in two variants, a taller one that is 2.1-inches high and can support an additional HDD or second SSD, as well as a slimmer one that is 1.5-inches high and SSD-only.

A full list of NUC 8 Pro models is available on Intel’s website.

The new NUC 8 Pro systems are currently available for pre-order at SimplyNUC for May shipping and should be available on other retail stores soon, too.

Intel recently started selling the NUC 10 with configurations built around the i7-10710U CPU featuring a with turbo clock speed of up to a 4.7 GHz and Intel UHD Graphics. Some details about a 10nm Tiger Lake-based NUC 11 also leaked recently, pointing to a TDP of 28W and even higher clock speeds.