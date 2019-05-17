Klevv Finally Lists Its Stunning RGB-Coated M.2 SSD

Klevv has finally finished putting the final touches on its CRAS C700 RGB SSD, which was revealed a year ago. The CRAS C700 might not be the fastest drive on earth, but it is certainly the prettiest SSD we've ever laid eyes on.

Listed today, the Klevv CRAS C700 RGB SSD is a M.2 2280 drive that comes with its own heatsink complete with controllable RGB lighting. Klevv boasts that the heatsink does its job wonderfully thanks to its unique aluminum alloy heat dissipation technique. More importantly, the CRAS C700's RGB lighting is compatible with a wide range of motherboard RGB ecosystems, including Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light and ASRock Polychrome Sync.

Specs

The CRAS C700 RGB SSD is built with Silicon Motion's SM2263EN and SK Hynix's 3D 72-layer NAND flash chips. The drive utilizes the standard PCIe 3.0 x4 interface, which is found on modern motherboards. Its feature set includes SLC (single level cell) Caching Technology, built-in S.M.A.R.T. (Self Monitoring, Analysis and Report) function and a LDPC (low density parity check) ECC (error-correcting code) engine.

The CRAS C700 RGB SSD is available in three different capacities: 120GB, 240GB and 480GB. Although all three models come with sequential read speeds up to 1,500 MB/s, the sequential write speed varies between each capacity. The 120GB and 240GB variants feature sequential write speeds up to 550 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively. The 480GB model has the fastest sequential write speed of the trio at 1,300 MB/s.

Klevv backs the CRAS C700 RGB SSD with a limited five-year warranty. The manufacturer didn't reveal the pricing or availability for the new drives.