Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 Ryzen 7, RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop Drops to $1,600

Today at Lenovo, users can take home the Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 AMD RTX 4070 gaming laptop (opens in new tab) for one of its best prices yet. This top-of-the-line gaming laptop usually costs around $1,900, but right now is marked down to $1,600. However, it’s unclear how long this discount will be made available as no expiration is specified for the offer.

Under the hood of this edition of the Legion Pro 5 is an AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX processor. This CPU has a base speed of 3.6 GHz and can reach up to 5.10 GHz with max boost enabled. Memory-wise, it comes with 32 GB of DDR5-5200 via two 16 GB modules.

(opens in new tab) Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 AMD (16") with RTX™ 4070 Laptop: was $1,900, now $1,600 at Lenovo (opens in new tab)

The Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 AMD RTX 4070 gaming laptop features an AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX CPU and sports an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card for video output. It comes with a whopping 32 GB of DDR5-5200. Users also get 1 TB of SSD storage space to take advantage of.

It uses an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card that outputs to a 16-inch IPS panel. The resolution caps out at 2560 x 1600 and is illuminated with a brightness of 300 nits. The refresh rate can get as high as 165 Hz.

Storage-wise, the Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 AMD RTX 4070 gaming laptop uses a 1 TB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 SSD. It has an integrated microphone and camera with a resolution of 1080p FHD. In addition, there are a few ports to take advantage of around the edges, including four USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, an Ethernet port for hardwired network connections, and an HDMI port for video output.

Visit the Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 AMD RTX 4070 gaming laptop (opens in new tab) product page at Lenovo for more details and to get a closer look at this offer. But, again, we’re unsure how long the discount will be offered.