Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Is an Incredibly Light Gaming Machine

Laptops have been getting thinner and thinner, but gaming laptops have special thermal needs. Lenovo believes it has cracked the case, placing up to an RTX 2060 Max-Q in a chassis just 0.7 inches thick. It’s the Legion Slim 7i, a 15-inch gaming laptop starting at $1,329 in October.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Specs

CPU Up to Intel Core i9-10980HK GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q RAM Up to 32GB DDR4 Storage Up to 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD Display 15.6 inches, FHD resolution at up to 144 HZ, 4K 60 Hz DisplayHDR 400 Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6, Killer WLAN, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 3-Cell, 71 WHr Starting Price $1,329

GPU options start with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti and go up to the aforementioned RTX 2060 Max-Q, while CPUs start at an Intel Core i5-10300H and go up to an i9-10980HK.

Lenovo is using Max-Q Dynamic Boost to shift power between the CPU and GPU, and Advanced Optimus to switch between integrated and discrete graphics, depending on workloads.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The whole thing starts at just under 4 pounds, which Lenovo says makes the new Legion the lightest gaming laptop with a 15-inch display. The screen will have 1080p resolution options at 60 or 144 Hz or a 4K screen that is DisplayHDR 400-certified. All three screens support Dolby Vision.

Additionally, the laptop is using Lenovo’s TrueStrike keyboard with Corsair iCue RGB per-key illumination and 1.3 millimeters of key travel.

To keep the thin machine cool, Lenovo is machine drilling holes above the keyboard for air intake and using its Lenovo Legion Coldfront 2.0 cooling.

We’ll see how cool the Slim 7i can stay while gaming when it launches later this year.