Lenovo’s Unleashing a Trio of High-Speed Gaming Monitors

Lenovo today detailed three monitors it’s releasing in 2020, and they’re all speed demons that don’t look too bad either. Each one boasts a high refresh rate with the fastest, the Lenovo Legion Y25-25, hitting 240Hz.

New 240Hz Lenovo Gaming Monitor

At $320 when it comes out in March, the Legion Y25-25 will offer a 24.5-inch IPS panel and couple its 240Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time, making it look ready to keep up with the best gaming monitors when it comes to speed and gaming performance. Plus, AMD FreeSync should help to completely eliminate any screen tears. Of course, the resolution is kept at FHD (1920 x 1080) to maintain that high speed.

I got to watch some video playing on the Y25-25 at 240Hz. There wasn't a tear or stutter in sight, but the action playing on the screen was very slow. What was more impressive was how realistic everything looked. Some may scoff at its size and resolution, but the color capability of IPS came through strongly and the images looked super sharp, bright and realistic whether I was looking at people spinning around in colorful outfits or paint splattering up close.

The IPS panel is said to hit up too 400 nits brightness, support HDR and cover 99% of the sRGB color gamut. Contrast is typical at 1,000:1.

The Legion Y25-25 also has a decent port selection: four USB 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2. And extra exciting is the pop-out arm, which has a welcomed touch of blue to match the stand's detailing and offers a spot to store your favorite gaming headset.

Looking for QHD?

For those seeking sharper image quality and a bigger screen than FHD allows, Lenovo’s also releasing the 31.5-inch, QHD (2560 x 1440) Lenovo Legion Q32qc for $320 in March. It’s a bit slower at 144Hz with a 4ms response time, but FreeSync is still here and spec-wise this should still prove powerful enough for competitive gaming.

The Q32qc also has promising specs where image quality is concerned. In addition to its higher resolution, the curved (1500R) monitor uses a VA panel with high contrast (3,000:1), which we consider the most important aspect of a monitor’s image.

Color coverage is 72% of sRGB, and it can hit 350 nits brightness. Ports include HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2 and a headphone jack.

165Hz for $220

Finally, the Lenovo Legion G27c curved (1500R) monitor will be a 27-inch, 165Hz FHD option for $220 starting in March. Featuring most of the same specs outside of form factor, this is essentially a smaller version of the Q32qc.