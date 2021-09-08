Lenovo Unveils 27-Inch Thunderbolt 4 Monitor with Built-In Dock

Lenovo has introduced its new ThinkVision P27u-20 professional display that brings together accurate colors, very high pixel density, a built-in KVM switch and Thunderbolt 4 docking capabilities. Aimed at being one of the best computer monitors for photographers and videographers requiring a wide color gamut, the unit will not be cheap, though it comes with a robust feature set to help offset the price tag.
Lenovo's ThinkVision P27u-20 monitor uses an 8-bit + FRC IPS panel featuring a 3840x2160 resolution and a peak brightness of over 400 nits. The LCD can display 99.1% of the DCI-P3 and 99.5% of the Adobe RGB color gamut. It also carries VESA's DisplayHDR 400 badge, so it can support at least HDR10 transport.
As it usually happens with professional monitors, the ThinkVision P27u-20 comes factory-calibrated to a Delta E <1 accuracy. Furthermore, Lenovo will also offer a light-shielding hood for the LCD.
There are not very many 27-inch displays with a 4K resolution panel, so the ThinkVision P27u-20 supports not only two popular color ranges but also has a very high pixel density of 163 pixels per inch (PPI).
One of the key selling points of Lenovo's ThinkVision P27u-20 is of course its Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and docking capabilities. The unit has one Thunderbolt 4 input that can deliver up to 100W back to the host, as well as one Thunderbolt 4 output to connect another TB4-compatible bandwidth-hungry peripheral (e.g., a high-performance storage device).
The monitor also has a DisplayPort, two HDMI inputs, one GbE port (with vPro support), and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A connectors (and one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-B port). Also, the monitor has a built-in KVM to make it easier to use with multiple PCs and integrated speakers.
Like most professional monitors, the Lenovo ThinkVision P27u-20 comes with a stand that supports lift, tilt, pivot, and swivel capabilities.
Lenovo will start offering its ThinkVision P27u-20 monitor this December. The unit will cost $769, which is not cheap. Yet, given all of its capabilities and an integrated docking station, its price seems normal.
On a more serious note. I wonder if they plan to make a 24 inch 4.5K Thunderbolt model to go with the iMac. As they previous offered odd size and resolution panels to go with the 4K iMac and 5K iMac. The 4K iMac matching monitor being odd as it was 4096 x 2304 not 3840 x 2160.