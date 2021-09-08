Lenovo Unveils 27-Inch Thunderbolt 4 Monitor with Built-In Dock

Lenovo has introduced its new ThinkVision P27u-20 professional display that brings together accurate colors, very high pixel density, a built-in KVM switch and Thunderbolt 4 docking capabilities. Aimed at being one of the best computer monitors for photographers and videographers requiring a wide color gamut, the unit will not be cheap, though it comes with a robust feature set to help offset the price tag.

Lenovo's ThinkVision P27u-20 monitor uses an 8-bit + FRC IPS panel featuring a 3840x2160 resolution and a peak brightness of over 400 nits. The LCD can display 99.1% of the DCI-P3 and 99.5% of the Adobe RGB color gamut. It also carries VESA's DisplayHDR 400 badge, so it can support at least HDR10 transport.

As it usually happens with professional monitors, the ThinkVision P27u-20 comes factory-calibrated to a Delta E <1 accuracy. Furthermore, Lenovo will also offer a light-shielding hood for the LCD.

There are not very many 27-inch displays with a 4K resolution panel, so the ThinkVision P27u-20 supports not only two popular color ranges but also has a very high pixel density of 163 pixels per inch (PPI).

One of the key selling points of Lenovo's ThinkVision P27u-20 is of course its Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and docking capabilities. The unit has one Thunderbolt 4 input that can deliver up to 100W back to the host, as well as one Thunderbolt 4 output to connect another TB4-compatible bandwidth-hungry peripheral (e.g., a high-performance storage device).



The monitor also has a DisplayPort, two HDMI inputs, one GbE port (with vPro support), and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A connectors (and one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-B port). Also, the monitor has a built-in KVM to make it easier to use with multiple PCs and integrated speakers.

Like most professional monitors, the Lenovo ThinkVision P27u-20 comes with a stand that supports lift, tilt, pivot, and swivel capabilities.

Lenovo will start offering its ThinkVision P27u-20 monitor this December. The unit will cost $769, which is not cheap. Yet, given all of its capabilities and an integrated docking station, its price seems normal.