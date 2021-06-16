Lenovo's New ThinkPad Workstations Get Latest Intel Chips, Nvidia RTX A5000

Lenovo's lineup of ThinkPad workstation laptops are getting more powerful with the launch of the ThinkPad P1, P15 and P17. The notebooks are being bumped up to the latest Intel Core and Xeon mobile CPUs and Nvidia graphics, going up to the enterprise-grade RTA A5000 GPU.



The new laptops are scheduled to launch in July, starting at $2,099 for the P1, $1,749 for the P15 and $1,779 for the P17.

Specs

Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 4 Lenovo ThinkPad P15 Gen 2 Lenovo ThinkPad P17 Gen 2 CPU 11th Gen Intel Core or Xeon 11th Gen Intel Core or Xeon 11th Gen Intel Core or Xeon GPU Up to Nvidia RTX A5000 (16GB) or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 (8GB)/RTX 3080 (16GB) Up to Nvidia RTX A5000 (16GB) Up to Nvidia RTX A5000 (16GB) Display 16-inch, 16:10, 3840 x 2400 IPS touch or 2560 x 1600 non-touch 15.6-inch, 3840 x 2160 IPS or OLED touch with Dolby Vision HDR or 1920 x 1080 IPS 17.3-inch 3840 x 2160 IPS or 1920 x 1080 IPS RAM Up to 32GB DDR4-3200 ECC/non-ECC Up to 32GB DDR-3200 ECC/non-ECC Up to 128GB DDR4 3200 ECC/non-ECC memory Storage Up to 4TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD Up to 6TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD Up to 6TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD Battery 90 WHr 94 WHr 94 WHr Starting Price $2,009 $1,749 $1,779 Availability July July July

All of the laptops will use up to 11th Gen Intel Core or Xeon processors. The whole line goes up to the Nvidia RTX A5000 GPU, while the P1 also has gaming options with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or RTX 3080. This is a first for the P1, which is now on its fourth revision.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The P1, the flagship, has the option for a 16-inch IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 3800 x 2400 resolution and touch. You can also opt for non-touch, 2560 x 1600 resolution, narrow bezels and low-blue light technology. The P15 goes for 4K OLED or a standard, 1080p screen, while the P17 has the same options as the P15 but with a larger area.



Both the P1 and P15 go up to 32GB of RAM, while the P17 can be configured with up to 128GB of RAM. You can get ECC memory on Xeon versions and non-ECC options with regular Intel Core.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

All three systems are part of the Nvidia Studio program aimed at creatives, and Lenovo claims that "the creative community will have total confidence these workstations will handle their mission-critical workflows without issue "



The P1 does have a few other flagship features, including the option for 5G, top-firing speakers that support Dolby Atmos and a 1080p webcam.



Lenovo is also announcing the ThinkVision P34w-20, a 34-inch ultrawide that will look to compete against the best computer monitors with a 3800R curve, 3440 x 1440 resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio. That will launch this fall for $899.

Additionally, the company announced that its new ThinkPad Thunderbolt 4 Workstation Dock will start at $419 this fall.