Lexar Lights Up Gaming PCs With New Hades RGB DDR4 RAM

Lexar has launched the a new series of DDR4 memory kits to compete with the best RAM on the market. The Hades lineup, which is available in both RGB and non-RGB trims, aims to serve gamers and performance users.

The Hades (RGB) memory arrives with a black, aluminum heat spreader. In the case of the RGB variant, it features a RGB diffuser up to to provide a vibrant display of colors. The manufacturer provides its own Lexar RGB Sync software to customize the memory's illumination. Nonetheless, the lighting is compatible with a wide range of motherboard ecosystems, including Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light and ASRock Polychrome Sync.

Lexar commercializes the Hades (RGB) as single modules and dual-channel kits. The memory modules come with a capacity of 8GB or 16GB. The available capacities for the dual-channel kits are 16GB (2x8GB) and 32GB (2x16GB). Lexar decided not to go overboard on the frequency.

Lexar Hades DDR4 (Image credit: Lexar)

The Hades (RGB) clocks in at DDR4-3200 and DDR4-3600. The first has its timings configured for 16-18-18-38, while the latter arrives with 18-22-22-42 timings. Regardless of the frequency, both memory kits require a 1.35V DRAM voltage and support XMP 2.0 for an easy and fast setup.

Lexar's new memory kits are available exclusively on Amazon. The Hades RGB DDR4-3200 16GB (2x8GB) and 32GB (2x16GB) memory kits retail for $103.99 and $199.99, respectively. The DDR4-3600 variants go for $109.99 and $216.99, respectively. As for the vanilla Hades DDR4-3600 memory kits, the 16GB (2x8) presentation sells for $97.99 and the 32GB (2x16GB) version commands a $209.99 price tag.