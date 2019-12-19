LG Tempts Gamers With Upcoming 4K, 144Hz Monitors

LG is getting some attention today, dropping its 2020 line of Ultra monitors, including a 4K monitor meant to be ergo-friendly and four premium-looking gaming monitors.

LG didn't share a release date or pricing for the monitors. But it will be showcasing them at the CES tech conference in Las Vegas in January.

For Gamers

(Image credit: LG)

When it comes to the 'regular' aspect ratio gaming lineup, LG is introducing three displays at CES. These are the UltraGear 27GN950, 34GN850 and 38GN950. LG only shared specific specs for the first of the lot, but it's likely the latter are just larger versions of the 27-inch model.

The 27GN950 is a 27-inch 4K gaming monitor that is aimed squarely at high-refresh rate gaming. Yet, instead of using TN, a tech known for its speed, it uses an IPS panel that can refresh at up to 144 Hz, or 160 Hz in overclocked mode. Naturally, it supports AMD FreeSync and is G-Sync Compatible, and it has a 1ms response time.

It is also DisplayHDR 600-certified, meaning it should hit 600 nits brightness with HDR content and has a typical brightness of 450 nits otherwise.

Connectivity is ample with two HDMI connectors and one DisplayPort 1.2 port.

But Wait, There's Also an Ultrawide

(Image credit: LG)

When it comes to the 21:9 aspect ratio, LG is showing off the of the 37.5-inch LG UltraWide 38WN95C. It has a 3840 x 1600 resolution, which is a much-appreciated bump up in resolution from what most 34-inch ultrawides have to offer.

Other specifications include a 144 Hz refresh rate, DisplayHDR 600, 450 nits typical brightness and 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.

Connectivity is handled by a Thunderbolt 3 port, two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort input.

LG UltraFine Ergo 32UN880

The UltraFine Ergo 32UN880 is a big 31.5-inch 4K display that comes with an IPS panel and HDR10 support, making it great for professional use. Its panel will only refresh at up to 60 Hz, but it does have AMD FreeSync support, so causal gaming is on the table. However, its real strength is apparent when considering it's a 10-bit panel that can cover 95% of the DCI-P3 color space.

(Image credit: LG)

The display's most impressive feature isn't its panel, though. Rather, what sets it apart is its stand. Instead of being the usual foot with a stick attaching the display, it comes as a C-style monitor stand with an arm. It enables huge flexibility in monitor placement and frees up quite a bit of valuable desk space.

As the cherry on top, the monitor also includes a USB Type-C port that can make the monitor act as a docking station for your laptop, connecting through to the display, USB hub and charging the notebook. There are also two HDMI connectors and one DisplayPort input.