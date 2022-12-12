LG's 240 Hz UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitors Arrive Next Month, Starting at $999

LG's UltraGear 27GR95QE and 45GR95QE gaming monitors get pricing and a launch window.

We first brought you news of the latest entry in LG's UltraGear family of monitors three weeks ago. At the time, the company announced the 27-inch 27GR95QE, which features an OLED panel and a fast 240 Hz refresh rate. At the time, the company didn't provide us with a shipping date but did say that the monitor would cost $999 in the United States.

Today, LG confirmed that the 27GR95QE will ship in early January 2023. The company also revealed that the flagship 45GR95QE, which we first heard about back in late August, will also arrive early next month, priced at $1,699.

The two monitors' specs are remarkably similar, with the primary differences being screen size, resolution, and screen curvature (the 27GR95QE features a flat panel, while the 45GR95QE has an 800R curvature). The 27GR95QE's 27-inch panel features a QHD resolution (2560 x 1440) and the 45-inch 45GR95QE bumps that to WQHD (3440 x 1440). In addition, both monitors boast the same 240 Hz maximum refresh rate, 0.03 GtG response time, HDR10 support, 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and 98.5 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. The two monitors also are fully compatible with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Adaptive-Sync technologies.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
LG UltraGear 27GR95QE and 45GR95QE Specifications
Row 0 - Cell 0 UltraGear 27GR95QEUltraGear 45GR95QE
Panel Type / BacklightOLEDOLED
Screen Size / Aspect Ratio27 inches / 21:945 inches / 21:9
Max Resolution & Refresh Rate2560x1440 @ 240 Hz3440x1440 @ 240 Hz
 FreeSync: 48-240 HzFreeSync: 48-240 Hz
 G-Sync CompatibleG-Sync Compatible
Native Color Depth & Gamut10-bit / DCI-P310-bit / DCI-P3
 HDR10HDR10
Response Time (GTG)0.03ms0.03ms
Brightness (mfr)200 cd/m² 200 cd/m²
Contrast (mfr)1,500,000:11,500,000:1
SpeakersNoneNone
Video Inputs1x DisplayPort 1.41x DisplayPort 1.4
 2x HDMI 2.12x HDMI 2.1
Audio3.5mm headphone output3.5mm headphone output
USB 3.01x up, 2x down1x up, 2x down
Price$999$1,699

Thanks to the use of an OLED panel, we can expect to see deep, inky blacks and excellent color representation. However, do keep in mind that while most display manufacturers use a glossy finish to make OLED panels "pop" even more (particularly on TVs), LG is using an anti-glare coating on the new UltraGear monitors to cut down on distracting reflections.

On the connectivity front, LG has you covered with both HDMI 2.1 (two ports) and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity. You'll also find an onboard USB 3.0 hub and a 4-pole headphone jack with support for the DTS Headphone:X standard. The 27GR95QE and 45GR95QE also come with a remote control if you don't want to mess around with the OSD controls on the monitor.

The LG UltraGear 27GR95QE and 45GR95QE are currently available for preorder direct from LG.com. In addition, customers who order during the preorder phase will also get a free UltraGear Gaming Pad (opens in new tab), which has an MSRP of $199. Although that price is extremely high because even Razer's similarly sized Strider Chroma is "only" $130.

Both of LG's offerings have the potential to land on our Best Gaming Monitors list, so stay tuned for full reviews after we've had a chance to put these screens through our thorough testing.

