Lift Your Voice Quality With The HyperX QuadCast For Only $89: Real Deals

Whether you run your own podcast, YouTube channel, Twitch stream, or just want to speak up on your game or Discord channel, you need a quality microphone to be heard clearly.

Although headset mics have come a long way in recent times, you still can't beat the sound quality from a larger dedicated desktop microphone, and the HyperX Quadcast USB mic is a fantastic option at only $89 (opens in new tab) from Amazon. We've reviewed the HyperX Quadcast (opens in new tab) and even given it one of our Editor's Choice awards for its superb sound quality and intuitive controls.

If you're looking to build a small and compact micro ATX-based PC then consider the Lian Li Lancool 205M Micro ATX PC Case for just $76 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. This case provides plenty of airflow thanks to the two large 140mm fans pulling air through the open mesh front panel.

Gaming on a budget or looking to build a cheap gaming PC setup for someone? Then you will need a monitor and here we have an Acer Predator XB253Q for $159 (opens in new tab). It's not the largest screen at only 24.5 inches, but it does offer 144Hz refresh rates and fast response times on an FHD IPS panel.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) HyperX QuadCast USB Microphone: now $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $139)

Up your microphone game with a quality desktop microphone from HyperX. We reviewed this microphone and gave it an editor's choice award for its superb sound and intuitive controls. This microphone has a built-in shock mount and 4 cardioid patterns for pickup.

(opens in new tab) Lian Li Lancool 205M Micro ATX: now $76 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $89)

With a mesh front panel, the Lancool 205M has high airflow in mind. Sized for a micro ATX build, this case should keep all of your components nice and cool. The Lancool 205M uses two pre-installed 140mm fans in the front for maximum air intake and has magnetic dust filters top and bottom. There is also a tempered glass side panel for you to view the inner workings of your PC build.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator XB253Q: now $159 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $279)

The Predator XB253Q from Acer is a 24.5-inch FHD monitor using an IPS panel. This monitor is ideal for gaming on a budget thanks to its fast 144Hz refresh rate, HDR400, 0.9ms response time, and a 99% sRGB color gamut.

(opens in new tab) Crucial P3 Plus 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $124 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (was $189)

Crucial’s P3 Plus isn’t the best-performing drive by any measure, as we saw in our review. But it’s a PCIe 4.0 model rated to top 5,000 MB/s sequential reads and 4,200 MB/s writes, with a good 5-year warranty.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Wrist Rest: now $14 at HyperX (opens in new tab) (was $19)

On sale now is this soft memory gel wrist rest from HyperX. Sized for smaller 60-65% keyboards, this mini wrist support has an anti-slip rubberized base and cool gel insert to avoid sweaty wrists.

Looking for more deals?