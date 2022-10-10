Prime Day October Live: Latest GPU, CPU, SSD and PC Deals

This year, you don't have to wait until Black Friday to find some of the best deals of the year on key PC components and prebuilt computers. Amazon is running its Prime Early Access sale, more commonly called Prime Day October or Prime Day 2, on October 11th and 12th.

But, as with the original Prime Day that took place in the summer, the tech deals are taking place all week long and aren't limited to Amazon. Other key PC retailers such as Newegg, Best Buy, Dell and Lenovo all have their own sales going in response to Amazon's initiative.

Even without the sales, this is a great time to upgrade your PC, do a whole new PC build or buy one of the best gaming laptops or desktops. After a couple of years in which graphics cards where overpriced and hard-to-find, there's a glut of unsold stock so we're seeing good prices not only on GPUs, but also on other key components such as CPUs, SSDs and RAM. SSDs are under particular downward price pressure as the price of NAND continues to drop. And we're also seeing savings on important peripherals such as gaming monitors, keyboards and mice.

To help you find the best Prime Day October deals on PC hardware as they appear, we're maintaining this live blog throughout this deal holiday. In addition, we have dedicated lists for the best SSD deals, best CPU deals, best gaming laptop deals and best PC hardware deals overall.