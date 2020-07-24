Logitech’s Fan Favorite G502 Gaming Mouse Is Just $30

The Logitech G502 series has long been a favorite among gamers. The Logitech G502 Proteus Core even has its own 20,000-member subreddit. Logitech’s since updated the G502 into the Proteus Spectrum and now the G502 Hero and Hero SE. Thanks to a new deal on Best Buy, you can now snag a Logitech G502 Hero SE of your own for $29.99, or $50 off its usual 79.99 asking price.
The Logitech G502 Hero SE, which is simply a color-swap of the original Hero, uses an improved version of the Proteus Core’s sensor, called the Logitech Hero, with up to 16,000 CPI, over 400 IPS and a 1ms report rate t. It also retains the tunable weight of the Proteus Core with five 3.6g removable weights to modify the 4.30-ounce base weight, plus 11 programmable buttons and an RGB logo that you can customize across five different profiles.
For those keeping track, the G502 Hero SE is also the wired version of the G502 Lightspeed, which is listed on our Best Gaming Mouse
page. Our biggest concern with the G502 Lightspeed was the price, so if you’re like me and prefer wired mice anyway, this deal is a great way to get the high-end performance without breaking the bank.