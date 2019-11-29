Looking for a Third-Gen Ryzen Board? The Asus ROG Strix X570-E Is $50 Off

(Image credit: ASUS)

If you're looking for a good motherboard to house a new second- or third-gen Ryzen processor, the Asus ROG Strix X570-E Gaming fits the bill, especially after the $50 discount that brings it down to $279.99 for Amazon's Black Friday sale. And it's a Tom's Hardware Editor's Choice winner, so you can rest assured this board is a good fit for AMD's latest silicon.

AMD's Ryzen 3000 processors are all the rage, with the speed of the Zen 2 microarchitecture paired with the efficiency of the 7nm process, but those lovely chips need a nice home, preferably with some bling. The ROG Strix X570-E brings all of those features, with the 16-phase voltage regulator delivering enough clean juice to assure solid overclocking.

Asus ROG Strix X570-E Gaming: was $329, now $279.99

The Asus ROG Strix X570-E Gaming is a nice fit for a new Ryzen 3000 processor and comes with all the bells and whistles, including an attractive array of RGB lighting, bulky 16-phase power delivery, and 2.5GbE. View Deal

The Strix X570-E Gaming straddles the line between a 'gaming' and 'pro' class motherboard with a bevy of features, like seven Type-C and one Type-A USB Gen2 port, 2.5GbE and a standard Gigabit Ethernet port, and two Wi-Fi antennas. The board also comes equipped with BIOS Flashback to ease the update process, and eight SATA ports. You also get an attractive dollop of RGB goodness with ASUS's Aura Sync RGB lighting.

The only compromise with this motherboard comes in the storage department: The motherbaord only comes with two M.2 ports instead of the normal three, but offsets that with an extra four SATA ports.

If this isn't the motherboard for you, feel free to check out our favorite picks, detailed on our Best Motherboards page.