Trending

Microsoft Mixed Reality HMD Sale Has Ended

By Microsoft 

Update, 12/14/17, 8:24am PT: The massive sale has ended. However, the fact that this sale occurred at all may point to the fact that Microsoft (and/or its partners?) is willing to sell these things for much less than they've been listed for. We don't know how much it costs to make these HMDs, but we presume that at $200, they're selling at a loss. We also presume that Microsoft, not the hardware partners, is eating that cost. It's no secret that Microsoft needs to show strong sales of these headsets this holiday season; it certainly hoped that this sale would goose those numbers. 

Original article, 12/13/17, 10:40am PT:

Microsoft steeply discounted Windows Mixed Reality headsets from Acer, Dell, HP, and other companies in its online store. A few of the headsets are now sold out, but several remain available for purchase, so now might be the time to take the plunge on Microsoft's attempt to popularize VR.

Windows Mixed Reality debuted alongside the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update in October. Manufacturers released the platform's first headsets at the same time, with prices ranging from around $399 to $499. This sale cuts those prices down to $199 for some headsets and $249 for others. Samsung's Odyssey headset, the priciest of the bunch, is the outlier; it received a mere $50 discount that brought its price down to $449.

It's not hard to guess why Microsoft decided to run a sale on Windows Mixed Reality headsets so close to their launch. It's the holiday season, and with all the buzz around VR and falling prices from mainstays like the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, the company probably wanted to give shoppers more incentive to buy into Windows Mixed Reality. Add in a "12 Days of Deals" promotion and you have a recipe for low-cost headsets.

Demand for these discounted headsets appears to be outpacing supply. Microsoft has already sold out of the Acer Windows Mixed Reality headset and Dell Visor. That leaves just the Lenovo Explorer, HP Windows Mixed Reality headset, and Samsung Odyssey at $199, $249, and $449 each. You might want to act fast; we wouldn't be surprised to see these headsets sell out shortly after their Acer and Dell brethren did earlier today.

You can learn more about Windows Mixed Reality in our previous coverage of the platform, including how to tell if your system is ready for Microsoft's stab at VR and how exactly these headsets differ.

Acer Windows Mixed Reality HMD W/ControllerView Deal

Dell Visor Virtual Reality HMD W/ControllersView Deal

HP Windows Mixed Reality HMD W/ControllersView Deal

Lenovo Explorer Windows Mixed Reality HMD W/ControllersView Deal
5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Smeezer 13 December 2017 22:58
    Lenovo Explorer Windows Mixed Reality Headset with Motion Controllers
    Down from CAD $549.00
    to
    CAD $349.00

    In US dollars thats: 1 Canadian Dollar equals
    0.78 US Dollar

    This means that $349 Canadian is roughly $273 USD

    The Item in the USA Microsoft store?

    Lenovo Explorer Windows Mixed Reality Headset with Motion Controllers
    10
    Down from $399.00
    To
    $199.00

    Just like they used to do with Xbox Market, Microsoft is still using the F*ck Canada Tax (tm)
    Reply
  • alextheblue 14 December 2017 04:39
    Those are pretty good prices. WMR headsets are helping to push the cost of ALL VR headsets down. When these headsets were closing in on launch date, the Vive and Rift both dropped prices. I suspect that they'll continue to drop in price over time, under pressure from these "entry-level" WMR headsets.

    I myself probably won't get one until a killer app arrives... such as MW5: Mercs. By that time we might be on Gen 2 WMR headsets, maybe I can get something equivalent to the Odyssey for substantially less money.
    Reply
  • dark_lord69 15 December 2017 13:40
    Found a amazing Newegg deal, buy the Acer laptop (it was only like $750) and get the HMD for FREE!! ??Wha??

    Kinda made me wish I needed a laptop. But I'm just not on the market for one.
    Reply
  • dcole001 15 December 2017 17:51
    On the 13th I actually purchased one of the Lenovo Explorer Headsets with Controllers for $199. Already own Oculus Rift, but at $199 really thought this was too good of deal to pass up. Also I think at some point if you own XBOX One X you will get support for Mixed Reality Headsets. it meets all the spec's necessary to uses. S version may not be supported.
    Reply
  • onlyhere024 15 December 2017 18:02
    Ordered the lenovo kit for$200. I most certainly can't wait to fire this bad boy one Christmas. My only reservation is that i have an amd 8320. Does anybody know how well they work with vr.
    Reply