Microsoft Leaks AMD and Intel-Equipped Surface Laptop 4 Models

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Twitter user "WalkingCat" today discovered two support pages on Microsoft's site that all but confirm the company's plans to offer AMD CPUs in the Surface Laptop 4.

Those plans might be the worst-kept secret in Redmond. 3DMark 11 listings suggested in March 2020 that Microsoft was working on a Surface product equipped with a Ryzen 5 4500U APU and Radeon RX 5300M mobile graphics card, and in June 2020, a similar listing related to a Surface device with a Ryzen 7 4800U leaked.

The latest sign an AMD-equipped Surface Laptop 4 was on its way arrived in March when WinFuture reported that "dealer listings" had leaked new details about the device. Those listings reportedly contained the following specs, which haven't been confirmed and might have changed since they were shared with the dealers:

Processor Type AMD Intel CPU AMD Ryzen 5-4680U or Ryzen 7 4980U CPU Intel Core 11th Generation i5-1145G7 or i7-1185G7 Graphics Radeon Graphics Iris Plus Graphics 950 Memory 8 or 16GB 8, 16, or 32GB Storage 128, 256, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD 128, 256, 512GB or 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 13.5": 2,256 x 1,504 / 15": 2,496 x 1,664 13.5": 2,256 x 1,504 / 15": 2,496 x 1,664 Ports Surface Connect, USB A, USB C Surface Connect, USB A, USB C Battery 6513 mAh, 49 Wh 6513 mAh, 49 Wh Operating System Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Dimensions (WxDxH) 13": 308 x 223 x 14.5mm / 15": 339.5 x 244 x 14.5mm 13": 308 x 223 x 14.5mm / 15": 339.5 x 244 x 14.5mm Weight 13": 1.25kg / 15": Unknown 13": 1.31kg / 15": 1.54kg

Unfortunately the pages spotted by WalkingCat neither confirm those details nor offer additional information about the Surface Laptop 4. The pages merely provide "All current drivers and firmware for the Surface Laptop 4 with AMD Processor" or "All current drivers and firmware for the Surface Laptop 4 with Intel Processor." (The link for the AMD-related page is here; the link for the Intel-related one is here.)

Both pages link to the "Surface update history" page on Microsoft's support website. It seems the company was more diligent there—it doesn't list the Surface Laptop 4 under the relevant section. Presumably there will be more information there when the Surface Laptop 4 is actually, you know, a confirmed product that people can buy.

As for when it might achieve that status, the leaking of these pages suggests Microsoft is getting closer to revealing the Surface Laptop 4. In the meantime, AMD processors are only available in the 15-inch version of the Surface Laptop 3, and only one configuration of that model is currently available via the Microsoft Store.