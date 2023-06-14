Microsoft Is Finally Selling Replacement Parts for Some Surface Devices

Microsoft has finally made replacement parts for its Surface devices available in the United States, Canada, and France. These components are meant for technically-inclined customers who want to repair their devices after the warranty expires. The available parts can be found in the Microsoft Store.



There are parts available for the Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro 8, and Surface Pro 9 (the Intel model and the SQ3 model with 5G), Surface Laptop 3, Surface Laptop 4, and Surface Laptop 5, the Surface Laptop Go 2, the Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Studio 2 Plus desktop.

Some devices, like the Surface Pro 9, have many replaceable parts, including the kickstand, display, battery, ports, back cover, speaker and networking modules, and camera. Others, like the Surface Pro 7, only have a repairable kickstand. Most Surface Laptops have options for displays, keyboards, SSDs and rubber feet, though the Surface Laptop 5 also has options for a new enclosure, ports, thermal module and battery. A complete list can be found in Microsoft's blog post announcing the news.



The parts aren't cheap. A replacement battery for the Surface Pro 9 is $237.99 for the Intel model and $249.99 for the Arm version (this is odd, as they appear to be the same). A new screen for the Surface Pro 9 goes up to $362.99. A new keyboard for the Surface Laptop 5 starts at low as $87.99 for a 13.5-inch device using platinum colored- Alcantara fabric but jumps up to $137.99 for other materials, colors and sizes.

There are several parts to peruse through, but not all of what Microsoft listed in its blog post is in the Microsoft Store just yet. For instance, new feet for a Surface Studio 2 Plus aren't listed for the Surface Laptops yet.



Microsoft isn't selling repair tools on its own. For that, it has partnered with iFixit; you can see that store here. Microsoft also has a dedicated self-repair page with links to repair guides, diagnostic toolkits, and links to tools and parts.



And just because you can doesn't mean you should. Microsoft's Surface devices aren't exactly known for their ease of repair (especially the Surface Pro, with a screen that is attached with an adhesive). "It is essential to follow the instructions in the applicable Microsoft Service Guide or article," Microsoft's vice president of devices, services and product engineering Tim McGuiggan wrote in the blog.



While it's great to see Microsoft making its devices more repairable for those with the knowledge to do so, it's not entirely out of generosity. In October 2021, Microsoft bowed to pressure from shareholders and As You Sow, an environmental nonprofit, and agreed to study and increase access to the independent repair of its devices. In the spring of 2022, it released a study focusing on waste and greenhouse gas emissions in Microsoft's existing repair processes.



Microsoft states that these replacement parts are for "out-of-warranty" repair. It's unclear if using them while the device is in warranty will void it. We've asked Microsoft about this and will update you if it responds.



Outside of the U.S., Canada, and France, McGuiggan wrote that "commercial resellers in all Surface markets will have access through existing channels," with updates coming for other countries later on.



In April 2022, Apple launched its self-service repair program in the United States and expanded to Europe later that year. Some critics suggested its repair program didn't go far enough, as it requires pairing parts to devices using a serial number or IMEI. Apple's setup lets customers rent a toolkit for $49, which could include bulky tools.



Several other electronics retailers, such as Google and Samsung, have partnered with iFixit to sell official replacement parts. That's also where Valve went for components for the Steam Deck. The upstart Framework has just released its third-generation laptop, which was designed for self-repair from the start.

Hopefully, this development means that upcoming Surface devices will come with self-repair in mind from the design phase. But at the very least, those with the bravery and knowledge to open their Surfaces now have another means to repair it other than sending it to Microsoft, especially if they don't have a local repair shop nearby.









