Minisforum Open Air Mini Gaming PC Is All AMD With Ryzen 5 5600X, Radeon RX 6700 XT

Minisforum is known for its ultra-compact form-factor (UCFF), highly integrated PCs primarily designed for offices or living rooms. Apparently, the company does not want to stop there. This week, it introduced a rather extraordinary product for itself. Not only is the Minisforum GameMini an attempt at cracking our best gaming PCs list, but it's also an open-case gaming PC aimed at enthusiasts.

The Minisforum GamiMini appears to be quite a powerful rig. It uses Gigabyte's Aorus B550I Pro AX motherboard carrying an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (6 CPU cores,12 threads, clock speed of 3.70 GHz – 4.60 GHz, 32MB of L3 cache, 65W). The board also packs 32GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200 RAM and a 1TB Kingston KC2500 M.2 SSD. The system is also equipped with an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card sitting on the opposite side to the motherboard. The PC is powered by SilverStone's SX650-G power supply, so it can be upgraded fairly easily.

Since the GamiMini is an open system, Minisforum doesn't have to worry too much about cooling the Ryzen 5 5600X, a 65W CPU that can pretty hot, or the rather power-hungry Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card that's rated for up to 230W TGP. Both components use rather modest air coolers.

As far as connectivity is concerned, Minisforum's GameMini has everything that we come to expect from a Mini-ITX PC these days. The Aorus B550I Pro AX motherboard has a Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 module, a GbE port and multiple USB connectors.

Minisforum traditionally funds development of its PCs using a crowdfunding platform, so it hasn't yet discussed pricing of its GameMini or a final release date.