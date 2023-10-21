MSI 27-Inch Curved Monitor Drops to $131 at Amazon

Today at Amazon, you can find the MSI G271CP 27-inch gaming monitor for its best price. This curved gaming display has been going for around $209 lately but is now discounted to just $131. As of writing, it’s unclear how long this offer will be available.

This monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium certified. This certification ensures a minimum FHD resolution, high refresh rate, low latency, and inadequate framerate compensation (LFC) support. Although this monitor is oriented toward gaming, it would be more than suitable for anyone working in visual media regularly.

The MSI G271CP gaming monitor features an FHD (1920 x 1080px) VA panel spanning 27 inches across. It has a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz and a response time as short as 1 ms. It’s capable of reaching a total brightness of 300 nits.

Users have a few input options, including two HDMI 2.0b ports and one DisplayPort 1.2a input. It has no integrated speakers, but a 3.5mm audio jack is available for external audio peripherals. A 30-day return policy from Amazon backs the purchase.