MSI Alder Lake-P Gaming Laptops Leak: Up to Core i9-12900HK, RTX 3080 Ti

Late last month, Intel confirmed in a tweet that it had reached a new milestone in the development cycle of its 12th generation processor family: Alder Lake-P mobile chips are now shipping to its customers. Like clockwork, unannounced MSI notebooks equipped with Intel’s new Alder Lake-P processors were spotted at an unnamed online retailer by frequent hardware leaker @momomo_us. The product listings also appear to reveal models with mobile GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPUs.

The listings allegedly show that GE66/76 Raider and GS66 Stealth gaming laptops are primed to receive Core i7-12700H and Core i9-12900H processors paired with up to 64GB of memory (although it isn’t specified whether the machines use DDR4 or DDR5).

The cheapest entry is the GS66-007ES Stealth with a Core i7-12700HK processor, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB PCIe SSD and a 15-inch display. Preliminary pricing is listed at 2,894 € ($3,267). The most expensive offering is the GE76-053ES Raider, priced at 4,768 € ($5,382), which features the flagship Core i9-12900H, 64GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD and a 17-inch display.

(Image credit: @momomo_us)

Unfortunately, no processor specs were included with these product listings. However, previous leaks suggest that the Core i7-12700H features six performance (P) cores and eight efficiency (E) cores with a 2.7 GHz base clock and a 4.6 GHz turbo clock. As for the Core i9-12900HK, it also reportedly has six P core and eight E cores, but final clock speeds are still unknown. Both processors will reportedly come with a 35W to 45W OEM-configurable TDP.

But the Alder Lake-P mobile processors aren’t the only story here; there’s also information tucked in those product listings regarding unreleased NVIDIA Ampere mobile GPUs. If you notice, you’ll see GN20-E6 and GN20-E8 listed with and without Max-Q. The former reportedly references the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti while the latter pertains to the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. NVIDIA will likely increase the core counts and GPU frequencies to further improve performance over the existing mobile GeForce RTX 3070 (6,144 CUDA cores) and GeForce RTX 3080 (5,120 CUDA cores) SKUs in its fight against AMD (and soon, Intel).

With CES 2022 roughly a month away, it seems like the perfect time to announce next-generation gaming notebooks combining the brute force of Intel Alder Lake-P and refreshed NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 mobile GPUs.