MSI Raises Liquid-Cooled RTX 4090 Pricing By $185 in Less Than a Week

Not even a week has passed since the GeForce RTX 4090 launch, and MSI has reportedly raised the price of the brand's GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim Liquid X 24G. An eagle-eyed Redditor (opens in new tab) has spotted the liquid-cooled graphics card on MSI's online store (opens in new tab) for $1,934.99, roughly an 11% price hike.

Unlike the air-cooled competition, MSI's GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim Liquid X 24G sports a hybrid cooling solution, allowing the Ada graphics card to take up just two PCI slots. The cooling solution combines air and AIO liquid cooling to offer consumers the best of both worlds. Unexpectedly, the graphics card didn't carry a hefty premium. Instead, the GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim Liquid X 24G debuted at $1,749.99, just 9% over Nvidia's MSRP for the GeForce RTX 4090. As a result, MSI's over-engineered graphics card was a lot cheaper than other premium offerings from rivals.

For unknown reasons, MSI has increased the pricing from $1,749.99 to $1,934.99, so consumers will have to pay $185 more. Curiously, the new pricing isn't reflected in retailers yet. The GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim Liquid X 24G goes for $1,749.99 on Newegg (opens in new tab), Best Buy (opens in new tab), and Amazon (opens in new tab). Unsurprisingly, the graphics card is currently sold out at every retailer.

MSI's sudden decision to drive up the price of the GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim Liquid X 24G won't bode well with consumers. It's not like the original price tag didn't raise any alarms before. In addition, the graphics card had a questionably lower MSRP than the opposition. The MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim X 24G retails for $1,700, so it was hard to believe that the liquid version would only carry a $50 premium.

Even at the new price, the GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim Liquid X 24G is still cheaper than Asus' ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition, which retails for a whopping $2,000. Moreover, there aren't many liquid-cooled GeForce RTX 4090 options on the market, so the GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim Liquid X 24G will sell despite the higher price tag. Call it a marketing tactic, or however you want to call it. Raising prices on a product that has been on the market for less than a week doesn't look good in anyone's book.