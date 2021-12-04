Grab a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD For Just $74.99

Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be in our rear-view mirror at this point, but that doesn't mean that the deals must stop for 2021. In fact, Newegg is currently running one of the best deals we've seen yet on a speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD from MSI, and it's priced at just $74.99 after rebate.

The 1TB MSI Spatium M470 PCIe 4.0 SSD retails for $179.99 but is currently on sale for $94.99 at Newegg. That price is stellar on its own for a PCIe 4.0 SSD, but Newegg sweetens the deal with an MSI $20 mail-in rebate card. While it's not as preferable as a coupon code or instant discount, if you don't mind taking the extra steps of going through the rebate process, $74.99 after rebate with free shipping is hard to pass up for those on a budget.

MSI Spatium M470 PCIe 4.0 1TB SSD: was $179.99, now $74.99 after MIR at Newegg MSI Spatium M470 PCIe 4.0 1TB SSD: was $179.99, now $74.99 after MIR at Newegg

For those looking for cheap PCIe 4.0 storage, it's hard to beat the MSI Spatium M470 which is rates for 5,000 MBps sequential reads and 4,400 MBps sequential writes.

The Spatium M470 uses a Phison PS5012-E16 controller and Toshiba 96-layer TLC NAND flash. MSI promises up to 5,000 MBps sequential reads and 4,400 MBps sequential write speeds when it comes to performance. As for 4K random reads/writes, MSI specs 600,000 IOPS along with an endurance of 1600 terabytes written. The SSD is also backed by a 5-year manufacturer warranty.

In addition, there are anecdotal reports that, even though the Spatium M470 doesn't achieve the 5,500 MBps minimum read speed requirement set by Sony for the PlayStation 5, it still works perfectly fine. That's something to keep in mind if you're looking for a cost-effective way to double the storage of your PlayStation 5.

Keep in mind that the $94.99 price probably won't last long, and the $20 mail-in rebate is only valid through December 6th. So we'd suggest that you act fast on this smoking hot deal.