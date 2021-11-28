Best Cyber Monday PS5 SSD Deals: 1TB From $124

If you're one of the lucky gamers that managed to score a PlayStation 5 in the past year, chances are you're already looking for ways to expand your internal storage with one of the best SSDs. The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition come standard with an 825GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, of which only 667GB is available to the user. Throw in a few heavyweight games like Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (170GB) and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War (284GB), and you'll be hurting for extra space.

Luckily, Sony makes it relatively easy (if you're used to upgrading PCs) to install a third-party PCIe 4.0 SSD inside the PlayStation 4 to expand your storage. Be sure to check out our PlayStation 5 SSD guide on installing a third-party SSD. As long as your SSD meets Sony's minimum requirements, the size of your wallet is the limit on how big you want to go with your upgrade. Want to outfit your PS5 with an additional 4TB? By all means, go for it!

However, we're looking at reasonably priced alternatives for customers looking to double up on storage space quickly. That means we have eyes on 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSDs that already have a heatsink installed (as Sony requires to maintain optimum performance and keep heat levels in check).

Without further ado, here are some of the best 1TB PCI 4.0 SSD deals that we've found that come with a standard heatsink (and one that doesn't) and are compatible with the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

Samsung 980 Pro with heatsink: was $249, now $199 at Amazon Samsung 980 Pro with heatsink: was $249, now $199 at Amazon

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD measures just 8.6mm thick including its heatsink, making it a perfect fit within the PS5's drive bay. In addition, its 7 GBps sequential reads and 5 GBps sequential write performance is more than enough to satisfy Sony's minimum requirements.

Gigabyte Aorus Gen4 7000s SSD with heatsink: was $229.99, now $189.99 at Amazon Gigabyte Aorus Gen4 7000s SSD with heatsink: was $229.99, now $189.99 at Amazon

The Gigabyte Aorus Gen4 7000s SSD is a great option thanks to its slim nano carbon-coated aluminum heatsink. On the performance front, Gigabyte promises sequential reads of up to 7 GBps and sequential writes of up to 5.5 GBps.

WD_BLACK SN850 SSD with heatsink: was $249.99, now $199.99 at Walmart WD_BLACK SN850 SSD with heatsink: was $249.99, now $199.99 at Walmart

The WD BLACK 1TB SN850 SSD is yet another heatsink-equipped solution that comes in at just under the $200 mark. It is capable of delivering up to 7 GBps sequential read performance, while sequential writes max out at 5.3 GBpsec.

PNY XLR8 CS3040 SSD: was $179.99, now $124.99 @ Amazon PNY XLR8 CS3040 SSD: was $179.99, now $124.99 @ Amazon

The PNY XLR8 CS3040 doesn't come with a preinstalled heatsink from the factory. As a result, it has a much lower price tag of $124.99 and slower sequential read/write performance (5.6 GB/s and 4.3 GB/s respectively). However, it's fast enough to perform just fine in the PS5 if you add your own third-party heatsink as requested by Sony. You can find compatible heatsinks on Amazon for between $6 and $20.

