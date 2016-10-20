Nixeus Delivers 1440p IPS Monitor With 100% sRGB For $399

Despite 4K being all the rage right now, if you’re looking for quality panels for professional use, prices tend to get very steep. That’s not the case with lower-resolution displays, which is why Nixeus’ new NX-VUE27P monitor comes with a spec sheet that mimics that of professional displays but at a relatively friendly price tag.
Nixeus uses a 27-inch panel that packs a 2560x1440 resolution. In sRGB mode, the IPS panel supports 16.7 million colors with 100% gamut, but with AdobeRGB, the support bumps to 1.07 billion colors. Nixeus backlit the panel with LED lighting, and it has 6ms gray-to-gray response times.
Display inputs consist of DisplayPort, Dual-Link DVI, HDMI, and VGA. Nixeus includes a Mini-DisplayPort to DisplayPort cable to facilitate connecting the monitor to Macs or notebooks that only support Mini-DisplayPort connections.
This certainly wouldn’t be the most ideal monitor to purchase for gaming; its response times are too long, and a refresh rate of 60Hz without any form of tear-reducing tech stops it from being ideal. However, if you’re someone who works on graphic design, photo editing, or video editing, monitors like these suddenly become much more relevant. Most professionals avoid glossy-type monitors, though as a content creator it may prove interesting: it brings you closer to what the consumer of your content will experience, as even today, most desktop and notebook monitors are glossy. Nixeus did not say whether the monitor is color calibrated from the factory.
The VX-VUE27P is priced at $399 and is available for purchase immediately.
Did I mention it has adjustable height, it can swivel and can be used in portrait mode?
It's a good buy if you must have 10-bit color support, other than that...
Dell delivers disappointments in shipping boxes !
They also don't know how this is calibrated since they just order from a third party. They don't design/test/R&D anything. I owned a crappy monitor from them for a month before it died. NO THANKS! I will never buy a knockoff again - unless it's that "Rolex" from an NYC street vendor.
As far as my experience with their UltraSharp line of monitors is, Dell delivers exquisite products in perfect packaging. The performance, looks and quality of the materials used is impressive. I'm not sure about the rest of the products from Dell. I have used a few of their laptops and I can't say they're outstanding or crap - I didn't feel like they were anything special, but they did impress me in terms of longevity (motherboard and all) after talking to the owners of such systems.
Personally, I only own one Dell product, so take it with a grain of salt, but I can't lie, these monitors are absolutely impressive.
Freesync would at least make it viable for some light gaming without all the tearing and help minimize ghosting. 60hz actually looks great with freesync, i see very little reason to get a 144hz monitor.
I have a similar monitor, ASUS MG279Q which goes to 90hz with freesync. It's $480 on newegg right now, same 1440p and IPS. Looks amazing, and i use it for my photography (lightroom editing). I've been playing gears of war 4 on it all week and it looks amazing.
Great that the sRBG is 100%. I know plenty of monitor that are not for professional use that cover the full sRBG spectrum. Tell me about the whole Adobe RGB spectrum and than I will listen to someone when they say it is a professional monitor.