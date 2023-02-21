Now’s a Great Time to Pick up an SSD for Some of the Lowest Prices Ever: Real Deals

If you want some more storage capacity for your computer, then now is a great time to pick up extra storage with one of these best SSDs. With all variety of capacities taking a price drop, you can now pick up a Gen 4 SSD from 1TB to 2TB for less than $170, and this includes all the best brands and top performers.

One of our favorite SSDs, the SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB is now just $169 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. This drive offers blistering speeds and reliable performance. See our review of the Platinum P41 for more stats and performance notes, and see why it was an easy pick for an Editors Choice award.

Another Editor's Choice award winner, the WD Black SN850X 2TB is $159 (opens in new tab) on Amazon. Also a superfast drive, the WD Black SN850X offers impressively fast read/write speeds of up to 7300/6600 MB/s and can help to load games quickly in either a PC or as an officially recognized upgrade SSD for the PlayStation 5 games console. See our review of the WD Black SN850X for more details on this Solid State Drive.

A slightly slower entry than our previous two picks, the Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB for only $99 (opens in new tab) is superb value for a 2TB drive and can still perform well as a secondary storage drive for storing your games library. Have a look at our review of the Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB for more information on this excellent value drive.

See below for more SSD real deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $169 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $259)

One of the fastest SSDs on the market, the SK hynix Platinum P41 promises sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 6,500 MBps along with 1.4 and 1.3 million read / write IOPS.

(opens in new tab) WD Black SN850X 2TB SSD: now $159 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $289)

This PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD offers impressively fast read/write speeds of up to 7300/6600 MB/s, a minimal design, and a comprehensive WD Black software dashboard for keeping it running at its best.

(opens in new tab) Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $169)

With sequential read/write speeds of 4125/3325 MBps, this 2TB drive is great value and performance in one small package. We reviewed the P41 Plus and found it a modest SSD, but at this price, it's a good choice for a second storage or games library drive.

(opens in new tab) 1TB Samsung SSD 980 M.2: now $64 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $129)

Samsung has a great reputation for quality SSDs, and the Samsung 980 SSD continues that legacy. It lacks DRAM but packs extremely fast NAND and generally outpaces similarly priced budget SSDs. The 980 delivers sequential speeds of 3,500MB/s read and 3,000MB/s write.

(opens in new tab) 2TB Crucial P3 Plus M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $112 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (was $189)

Crucial’s P3 Plus isn’t the best-performing drive by any measure, as we saw in our review. But it’s a PCIe 4.0 model rated to top 5,000 MB/s sequential reads and 4,200 MB/s writes, with a good 5-year warranty.

Looking for more deals?