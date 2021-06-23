Nvidia Gives 300 Gamers The Chance to Buy an RTX 3080 Ti For $1,450

The PC version of Doom Eternal will finally receive its ray-traced reflections and Nvidia DLSS update on June 29 (a mere 15 months after the game initially launched). To celebrate, Nvidia has partnered with Bethesda to launch the new Doom Eternal GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Limited Edition Demon Slayer bundle. In the middle of a global graphics card shortage, Nvidia's bundle could be your ticket to purchasing a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti -- if you're lucky enough to win the lottery, of course.

For the interested, you'll have to make your way over to the Bethesda's North American or European store to enter the lottery for the Doom Eternal bundle. You have until July 6, 2021 11:59 PM (MST) to register. The Doom Eternal bundle commands a eye-watering $1,450 price tag, and it's limited to 300 units.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti competes with the best graphics cards, but has been absent from stores pretty much since its launch. The Ampere Founders Edition graphics card has an MSRP of $1,199 so you're basically paying a 21% premium for the exclusive Doom Eternal goodies. In the grand scheme of things, Nvidia's bundle doesn't sound like a bad deal, considering that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti sells for an average price of $2,307 on eBay.

In addition to the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and a copy of Doom Eternal, you will also receive: