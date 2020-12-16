Nvidia Hosting GeForce Event in January: New GPUs Coming?

Nvidia said on Wednesday that it would host its "GeForce RTX: Game On" event in mid-January to reveal the "latest innovations in gaming and graphics." The company naturally did not give a clue about the exact nature of the announcement, but it will definitely cover consumer graphics.

GeForce RTX: Game On will take place on January 12, 2021, at 9:00 AM PST. The broadcast will be presented by Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of Nvidia's GeForce business, so it will more than likely cover a GeForce product or products.

The broadcast will take place at the time of virtual CES, which starts on January 11 and ends on January 14. Given the scope of the trade show, it is logical for Nvidia to use it for a significant announcement. Yesterday it was reported that Nvidia might formally introduce its cheapest Ampere GPU yet — the GeForce RTX 3060 — which is a significant launch.

Meanwhile, Nvidia could also unveil its first notebook GeForce RTX GPUs based on the Ampere architecture at CES, considering how popular gaming laptops are today.

Over the past few weeks Nvidia's management said that it had multiple Ampere-powered products in the pipeline. We do not know for sure what Nvidia is planning to reveal on January 12, 2021, but the company says it will be an important announcement for gaming, so stay tuned.