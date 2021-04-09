Nvidia Gives Away GeForce RTX 3090 In GTC 2021 Treasure Hunt

Stealing a page out of Intel's playbook, Nvidia is holding a treasure hunt leading up to GTC (Graphics Technology Conference) 2021. To give the public an extra bit of motivation to participate, the chipmaker is offering up a ton of prizes, including the elusive GeForce RTX 3090 (Ampere) graphics card.

Earlier today, Nvidia released a short video to promote GTC 2021, which starts on April 12, 8:30 a.m. PT. Since we're still in the middle of the pandemic, GTC 2021 will be an online affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang scheduled to deliver his keynote from his legendary kitchen.

However, Nvidia sneakily left a small Easter egg in the 30-second video. The video ends with a curious golden neuron and corresponding blinking bulbs. It would appear that a hidden message was encoded in Morse code and deciphers to "hidden treasure." To make a long story short, the first treasure map leads to a secret landing page where Nvidia explains the dynamics of the scavenger hunt and encourages users to keep uncovering the other hidden treasures.

Apparently, there are other Easter eggs that are waiting to be discovered. However, Nvidia didn't specify if the remaining clues are inside the same video or in subsequent videos.

A couple of hours ago, Nvidia posted another short video on one of its Twitter accounts so that might be a good place to start looking for the next clue. Like Effie Trinket said in The Hunger Games movie, "May the odds be ever in your favor."