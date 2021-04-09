Trending

Nvidia Gives Away GeForce RTX 3090 In GTC 2021 Treasure Hunt

If you can't buy one, win one

GeForce RTX 3090
GeForce RTX 3090 (Image credit: Nvidia)

Stealing a page out of Intel's playbook, Nvidia is holding a treasure hunt leading up to GTC (Graphics Technology Conference) 2021. To give the public an extra bit of motivation to participate, the chipmaker is offering up a ton of prizes, including the elusive GeForce RTX 3090 (Ampere) graphics card.

Earlier today, Nvidia released a short video to promote GTC 2021, which starts on April 12, 8:30 a.m. PT. Since we're still in the middle of the pandemic, GTC 2021 will be an online affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang scheduled to deliver his keynote from his legendary kitchen. 

However, Nvidia sneakily left a small Easter egg in the 30-second video. The video ends with a curious golden neuron and corresponding blinking bulbs. It would appear that a hidden message was encoded in Morse code and deciphers to "hidden treasure." To make a long story short, the first treasure map leads to a secret landing page where Nvidia explains the dynamics of the scavenger hunt and encourages users to keep uncovering the other hidden treasures.

Apparently, there are other Easter eggs that are waiting to be discovered. However, Nvidia didn't specify if the remaining clues are inside the same video or in subsequent videos. 

A couple of hours ago, Nvidia posted another short video on one of its Twitter accounts so that might be a good place to start looking for the next clue. Like Effie Trinket said in The Hunger Games movie, "May the odds be ever in your favor."

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Nemesia 09 April 2021 23:47
    Yeah because getting a RTX 3000 series is like finding a treasure.
  • mrv_co 10 April 2021 01:25
    BREAKING NEWS: Multi-billion dollar corporation (allegedly) gives away $1,500 video card :rolleyes:
  • blacknemesist 10 April 2021 02:53
    mrv_co said:
    BREAKING NEWS: Multi-billion dollar corporation (allegedly) gives away $1,500 video card :rolleyes:
    Wow, such generosity and all we have to do is watch the entire GTC which by itself will probably generate more attention than the gpu is worth 🤢
  • gdmaclew 10 April 2021 12:20
    Canada left out again.
    What does the world have against us?
  • hannibal 10 April 2021 17:11
    gdmaclew said:
    Canada left out again.
    What does the world have against us?

    Everyone is jealous about you?

    :)

    Keep on doing great!
