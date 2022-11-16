Where to Buy an Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU

Nvidia launched its flagship GeForce RTX 4090 last month, which is currently the best graphics card on the market and shot straight to the top of the GPU benchmark hierarchy due to its raw horsepower. However, with a price tag of $1,599, the RTX 4090 is out of reach for most mainstream buyers. The RTX 4080 hits a slightly cheaper price point at $1,199, which is $500 higher than the RTX 3080’s launch price in late 2020.

Despite the $1,199 price tag (at a minimum), RTX 4080 inventory levels are already dwindling online. We’ve rounded up cards currently available around the web, including Nvidia’s Founders Edition (opens in new tab) (Best Buy exclusive) and an army of models from AIB partners.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Seller Lowest Price Models in Stock Newegg $1,199 2 Best Buy $1,199 0 eBay $1,699 20+ B&H $1,199 0

Newegg currently lists 19 RTX 4080 cards on their website, but only two are in stock at the time of writing: the $1,239 Gigabyte Eagle OC GeForce RTX 4080 16GB (opens in new tab) and the $1,269 Gigabyte Gaming OC GeForce RTX 4080 16GB (opens in new tab). Best Buy has nearly a dozen RTX 4080 cards on its website, but all are listed as “sold out” or “coming soon.”

B&H Photo Video has four cards listed, ranging from $1,199 offerings from PNY and Zotac to the $1,399 Zotac GeForce RTX 4080 16GB AMP Extreme AIRO (opens in new tab). Unfortunately, all of them are currently out of stock. Of course, scalpers are already hawking the card on eBay with heavy markups. There are presently 23 listings on the online marketplace, with prices ranging from $1,700 to over $2,000.

If you strike out online in your attempt to grab a GeForce RTX 4080, you might have a better chance of purchasing a card at a local brick-and-mortar Best Buy or Micro Center location. Or, if you don’t mind waiting a few weeks, AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX will land in December, for $899 and $999, respectively. AMD is aiming the RX 7900 XTX squarely at the RTX 4080 with respect to performance, but we’ll have to wait until we can benchmark the cards ourselves to see how accurate that prediction is in practice.

Be sure to check out our review of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition, which is second only to the RTX 4090 in gaming performance. Based on our testing, the RTX 4080 delivers roughly 78% of the performance of the RTX 4090 and is just over 50% faster than the preceding RTX 3080.