Nvidia's RTX 4070 Ti is Selling Better Than Traditional High-Volume GPUs in Germany

In the third week of January, a total of 545 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards were sold by German electronics retailer Mindfactory. From the data, via TechEpipany, it looks like the new 70-class Ada Lovelace GPU is well ahead of the much more affordable 60-class Ampere GPU. Of course, there's no 60-class Lovelace GPU for desktops, yet.

(Image credit: MSI)

Nvidia’s recently-launched GeForce RTX 4070 Ti has taken a clear sales volume lead at Mindfactory, which is a major German electronics retailer. The RTX 4070 Ti is pricey for a 70-class GPU, and enthusiasts protested vocally about its $799 MSRP. Nevertheless, the 4070 Ti appears to be selling like hot cakes in Germany.

🔥 Graphics Cards Retail Sales Week 3 (mf)AMD: 1665 units, 42.26%, ASP: 656 (Euro)Nvidia: 2255, 57.23%, ASP: 807Intel: 20, 0.51%, ASP: 270AMD revenue: 1'092'951, 37.46%NVIDIA: 1'819'085, 62.35%Intel: 5'396, 0.18%#AMD #Intel #Radeon #NvidiaGeForce #IntelGraphics #Nvidia pic.twitter.com/LE7FWLUNdNJanuary 21, 2023 See more

There are other interesting data points from these latest Mindfactory figures. Focusing on the newest generation releases, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX has sold 300 units, which is over 50% more than the RTX 4080's 190 units. The RX 7900 XT has sold 200 units, while the RTX 4090 has sold 210 units.

Mindfactory shoppers appear to have plenty of disposable income to pursue their PC-based hobbies — the best-selling weedy GPU is the RX 6500 XT with just 65 units, and most of the other lightweight performers sold 20 units or fewer during the week.

Unfortunately for the newest entrant into the GPU market, Intel’s GPUs do not seem to be attracting buyers. The Mindfactory data shows both the Arc A380 and A770 at just 10 sales each. The A750 is also available on the web store, but it might have gone out of stock recently, as it's showing stock expected this Thursday.

This German data is illuminating, but we sadly don't have similar transparency from any big U.S. retailers. Newegg maintains a best sellers page for graphics cards but doesn't share hard numbers. Assuming the Newegg rankings reflect actual sales numbers, it's raking in a lot of cash right now with the top three sellers being a $1,999 RTX 4090, a $1,269 RTX 4080, and a $2,399 RTX 4090 equipped with an AiO cooler.

If you want to find an example of an RTX 4070 Ti in the Newegg rankings you have to scroll down to position four (MSI Gaming, $849), and then the next one is at position 13 (MSI Ventus, $829). There are no further RTX 4070 Ti cards in the Newegg top 20 graphics cards sellers list. We double checked and there were Gigabyte models also available direct from Newegg, but no Asus models.

(Image credit: Future)

The next desktop GPU launches we expect to see from Nvidia and partners should be the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 Ti. With the brisk sales of the RTX 4070 Ti, Nvidia and partners might not be worrying too much about criticism of their pricing decisions going forward.