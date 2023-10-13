OLED Monitor Shipments to Surge 323% This Year, Says Market Research Firm

This year, OLED monitors might finally achieve a comfortable foothold in the PC market. IT industry analysts at TrendForce see OLED monitor shipments rising 323% YoY by the end of 2023. The firm characterizes the current OLED monitor surge as “astronomical” and sees 2024 as another great year, with shipments doubling to one million units or beyond.

It is noted that Samsung is getting serious about its participation in the OLED monitor market in 2023. The source press release says that Samsung could potentially capture a market share of 27% in H2 2023, which would bring it up to a similar level as market leader LG.

Dell seems interested in establishing itself as a well-known OLED monitor brand and could clinch a 20% or better market share. Meanwhile, Asus and its sub-brands hold a 9% OLED monitor market share in 2023. Other OLED monitor suppliers like Acer, AOC, Philips, and Corsair account for the remaining 15% of the market.

(Image credit: TrendForce)

More Shapes and Sizes Coming

In addition to the number of OLED monitor units shipped increasing rapidly, PC users will be pleased with a richer diversity of screen shapes and sizes, reckons TrendForce. The analyst firm sees 34-inch models as pioneering OLED adoption this year. It says 37% of all PC OLED monitors are based around panels with this diagonal size. The other two popular (and available) sizes in 2023 include 27-inch OLEDs (32% market shares) and 49-inch (14%). 45-inch OLED monitors aren’t as widespread, with just 10% market share.

Next year, both Samsung and LG are expected to make 31.5-inch OLED offerings much more commonplace. We might see these newly available panels grab over 10% market share in 2024, according to TrendForce.

TrendForce discusses monitor sizes and trends, but we hope there will be more variety in aspect ratios. Ultra- or super-wide rations are popular with panel makers and product designers, especially with curves. It would be better for choice if we could also see some squarer ratios and flat panel options.

(Image credit: Samsung)

OLED display panels have long had a reputation for image burn-in, but the big players have tweaked and changed tech to help minimize this undesirable screen image retention effect. To read more about such technologies, and their application by various TV makers, check out our recent report on OLED TV burn-in investigations by RTINGs. Also, as brands implement this kind of feature in different ways, even between ranges, check out third-party reviews of OLED monitors (and laptops with OLEDs) that you are interested in.