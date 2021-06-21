One of Razer’s Best Wireless Gaming Mice Is Cheaper Than Ever

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Wireless peripherals of all types usually come with a premium, and that’s also the case with Razer’s lineup of high-end gaming peripherals. That may make a wireless Razer gaming mouse, especially one as good as the Basilisk Ultimate, seem out of reach. But Prime Day means the Basilisk Ultimate is now selling for its lowest price yet: $76 .

In our Razer Basilisk Ultimate review , this responsive, long-lasting wireless (USB Type-A dongle) mouse earned 4.5 stars and our Editor’s Choice Award. If you want something attractive and customizable, including 11 programmable buttons and a gleefully over-the-top 14 RGB zones, this may be the best gaming mouse for you. The mouse usually goes for $150, or $170 with a wireless charging dock. But with a $74 or $77 discount, (depending on if you get the charging dock), the mouse’s price tag is much more digestible.

The Basilisk Ultimate isn’t perfect. For instance, we’d prefer standard mechanical switches for the left and right-click buttons over the optical mechanical switches Razer used. But this is a fantastic price on one of the best wireless mouse options around.

