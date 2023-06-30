Pick up a Razer Blade 17-Inch Gaming Laptop for Only $1,192: Real Deals

Grab a gaming laptop for less and play your games whenever and wherever you want. You can pick up the Razer Blade 17 from GameStop for just $1,192. With its large 17-inch display and RTX 3060 graphics, the Razer Blade is a capable gaming machine.

Here's a pre-built gaming desktop for under $1,000 — the Lenovo Legion T5 is on sale at Walmart for only $979. There are some great components for gaming contained in this desktop, but compromises have been made on the amount and type of storage used. If you're looking at this machine purely for gaming you will have to add or upgrade to the storage capabilities.

A lightweight device that's also capable of some gaming, the Asus ROG Flow 13-inch touchscreen gaming laptop is available for $899. At under 3 lbs in weight, this gaming laptop still contains an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and a bright (500nits), 120Hz WUXGA touchscreen display.

See below for more of today's Real Deals.

Razer Blade 17: now $1,192 at GameStop (was $2,384)

This model of the Razer Blade 17 packs a 17.3-inch QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, that's powered by an Intel i7-12800H CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of 4800MHz DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. To help keep this gaming laptop cool and quiet, Razer uses vapor chamber cooling to dissipate heat.

Lenovo Legion T5 Gaming Desktop: now $979 at Walmart (was $1,499)

This gaming desktop from Lenovo uses an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a larger 1TB HDD for storage. You would want to possibly swap out or upgrade the HDD for an M.2 SSD for better gaming compatibility as a 256GB SSD containing the OS won't leave a lot of room for your games library.

Asus ROG Flow 13.4-Inch Touchscreen Gaming Laptop: now $899 at Best Buy (was $1,599)

A smaller gaming laptop that utilizes a smaller 120Hz WUXGA touchscreen display with a brightness of 500nits and FHD resolution. The hardware of this Asus laptop includes an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Another plus point of this laptop is that it also only weighs 2.87 lbs, making it less of a chore to transport around.

Thermaltake Reactor 370 PC: now $921 at Amazon (was $1,399)

An interesting looking PC with a small footprint thanks to the case, and components that include an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU, RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB of 3600MHz DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD.

Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2021) Gaming Laptop: now $619 at Newegg (was $799)

This might be an older-generation gaming laptop, but it still packs a punch when playing games on low to medium settings. With a 17.3-inch FHD display, 144Hz refresh rate, powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H CPU, GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

